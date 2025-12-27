Will the Georgia Bulldogs Try to Get Brady Marchese Back in the 2026 Class?

Will the Georgia Bulldogs try to get Brady Marchese back in the 2026 recruiting class?

Just when it looked like Georgia was done as far as recruiting goes for the 2026 recruiting class, another opportunity might have opened for the Bulldogs. On Friday, it was announced that Michigan had hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to be the new head coach of the program. Following that news, 2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese requested to be released from his signing with the Wolverines.

Marchese was once committed to Georgia. In fact, he was committed to Georgia for most of the year until early national signing period, when he announced he would be signing with Michigan. Just a few days after that, Sherrone Moore was fired from Michigan, which left the entire 2026 recruiting class in question. Marchese is one of several players to be released from their signing with the program.

So now the question is, will Georgia try to get Marchese back in the class? Obviously, Georgia liked Marchese as a prospect and wanted him in their 2026 class. The Cartersville High School wide receiver is rated as a four-star prospect, the 134th-best player in the country, the 20th-best wide receiver in the class and the 15th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Will Georgia Bring Back Brady Marchese in the 2026 Recruiting Class?

Former Georgia commit Brady Marchese | UGAAA

Michigan made a push for Marchese a few months ago and the Georgia native responded by saying his recruitment was shut down and he was locked in with Georgia. Of course, that ultimately didn't stick, and Michigan was the team that ultimately landed Marchese. That being said, Georgia fought to keep Marchese until the very end and he decided to be a Wolverine.

It's hard to know if Georgia would take Marchese. Given today's era of college football, it's safe to assume that Marchese's decision on early national signing day came down to some financial decisions. Perhaps a better NIL package from Michigan. Waving goodbye to Georgia last minute like that might have been enough for Georgia to move on.

However, that being said, Georgia also doesn't turn down opportunities to improve their roster. If they think Marchese can improve their wide receiver and be a good player for them, then there is a chance they bring him back into the mix. Marchese would also have to want to come back to Georgia as well, though.

