Justus Terry Announces Commitment to Texas Longhorns
Justus Terry, a 2025 defensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Texas.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class but they just lost a major recruiting battle. Justus Terry, a defensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Texas. Terry was at one point committed to Georgia but backed off of that pledge, committed to USC, then decommitted from the Trojans and has now committed to the Longhorns.
Terry is rated as a five-star prospect, the 10th-best player in the country, the 2nd-best defensive lineman and the third-best player in the state of Georgia. The Dawgs have already earned commitments from multiple high-profile defensive linemen and many thought they would land Terry at the end of it, but the five-star prospect has elected to go elsewhere.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
