Khamari Brooks Releases Top Three, Includes Georgia Football
Khamari Brooks, a 2026 EDGE, has released his final three and includes the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia is starting to shift their focus to the 2025 college football season which also means a shift in focus toward the 2026 recruiting class. It's still very early in the process for this cycle but Georgia appears to be close to adding one of their top prospects from the class. Khamari Brooks, an edge rusher in the class, released his top-three and included the Georgia Bulldogs along with Alabama and Clemson.
Brooks is rated as a four-star prospect, the 154th-best player in the country, the 11th-best edge rusher and the 19th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. The North Oconee High School football player received his offer from Georgia in October of last year, and it appears the Dawgs have made Brooks a priority in the class.
This year's edge rusher class will likely be a high-priority one for Georgia considering they lost quite a few members from that room this offseason. it's a position that needs depth and the Dawgs would likely be thrilled to add Brooks that position this time next year.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Jontavius Wyman, DB
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Vance Spafford, WR
