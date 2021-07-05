BREAKING: Kojo Antwi Announces College Decision

Sports Illustrated home
Kojo Antwi Announces College Decision

One of the top receivers out of the state of Georgia just announced his college decision.
Author:
and
Publish date:

The four-star receiver out of Suwanee, Georgia, Kojo Antwi, just announced his college decision. Antwi came into June seen as a lean-to Texas A&M, as the Aggies worked tirelessly to bring the Peach State receiver to College Station. 

Heading into decision day, Antwi had a top-five of Georgia, Alabama, USC, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. All five schools would host the four-star Lambert high school receiver on visits throughout the NCAA's historical month of June. 

The closing of June marking the beginning of another NCAA recruiting dead period. Antwi made his decision on his mother's 60th birthday and announced that he is committed to Ohio State. 

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Antwi is an explosive play waiting to happen. His ability and physical traits are exactly what schools are looking for in the modern day of college and even professional wide receivers. 

During this past offseason, current Georgia commits got a close look into Antwi's skill set as a receiver. Antwi plays 7on7 ball with Hustle Inc alongside UGA commits Gunner Stockton, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and De'Nylon Morrissette, who made recruiting Antwi to Athens one of his top priorities. 

SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin described Antwi's style of play as "it's the football equivalent of watching a fireworks display. Every moment, every step, every catch explodes with energy and flashes of power." 

Antwi is a player that as an evaluator you have to gamble on the profile of the athlete as a whole. He's not exactly a polished product entering college football, but he possesses a physical profile of an elite player. Once he receives elite collegiate coaching and player development, he will likely project as one of the nation's best players. He possesses all of the potential in the world, and it's the responsibility of Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline to mold him into the ultimate player that he could be. - Brooks Austin, Lead Recruiting Analyst 

72F2EE84-747E-43DC-8008-93332A4C8215
