Meet AJ Harris: The Tone-Setter of UGAs 2023 Recruiting Class

Every recruiting class has them, a tone-setter. This guy sets the expectation for the class, both on and off the field. For many reasons, AJ Harris is that guy for Georgia.

AJ Harris, a 5-star CB out of Central HS (Al.), took UGAs class from good to great when he committed. His pledge to UGA led to a chain reaction of massive commits in June and July from prospects like CJ Allen, Peyton Woodring, Daniel Harris, Joenel Aguero, Raylen Wilson, Troy Bowles, Kelton Smith, Yazeed Haynes, and Jamaal Jarrett. Momentum. That is the name of the game in recruiting. Harris gave the UGA staff a massive wave of momentum over the summer, which was the ultimate difference maker in another top 3 recruiting class for Kirby Smart.

Harris played another critical role in building UGAs recruiting class, as an actual recruiter. Harris was one of many people that helped UGA with talent acquisition down the stretch, Samuel M'Pemba being the most noteworthy.

On the field, especially at a position like CB, UGA wants the most dominant and physical players in every cycle. It is hard to find a corner in the country more physical than Harris. In press coverage, he delivers a jarring blow to knock receivers off-course. When taking on blockers, he will just simply put his foot in the ground and run through whoever is in his way. When he comes downfield, he can deliver a hit on ball carriers strong enough to knock the ball loose.

Harris is a bottle of energy, but he plays controlled. He is disciplined and attacks with a plan. Very rarely will you see him lost. We know what he can do in man, but he also has a great feel for zone coverage. He checks all of the boxes and has the ability to check more as he continues to develop physically.

Smartly, teams don't target him much, a trend we can expect well into his college career at Georgia. However, he finds a way to make his impact felt. He will make plays that get the crowd back in the game and will linger in the back of every opposing player's mind.

Off the field and on the field, Harris will swing momentum in favor of UGA. He already has. Harris isn't a sure thing, nobody is. However, with his physical traits, energy, and intangibles, he might be as close as you can get to a sure thing in the SEC.

AJ Harris set the tone for UGAs 2023 recruiting class. Now, let's see if he will continue to do so for 3-4 years in Athens.

