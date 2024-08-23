Nick Brooks Announces College Football Commitment
Nick Brooks, a 2025 offensive lineman, has announced his college commitment between USC, Texas and Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a roll on the recruiting trail as of late and picked up a load of names in the 2025 recruiting class this summer. However, one player that they were finalist for has decided to take his talents elsewhere as Nick Brooks, a 2025 offensive lineman, has committed to Texas. He chose the Longhorns over USC and Georgia.
Brooks is rated as a four-star prospect, the 180th-best player in the country, the 19th-best offensive tackle and the 27th-best player in the state of Georgia. He took official visits to Georgia, USC, Texas and Iowa this summer in that order.
Brooks recently moved to the state of Georgia to play high school football at Grayson High School. Some thought it maybe was correlated with where he was going to play college ball, but that ended up not being the case. He was located in Iowa prior to the move.
Georgia currently has 22 players committed in 2025 class with some more big names still left for them to claim before early national signing day arrvies.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
Other Georgia News:
