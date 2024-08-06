Nick Brooks Cuts Recruitment Down to Three, Includes Georgia Football
Nick Brooks, a 2025 offensive lineman, has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools and includes Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been running hot on the recruiting trail as of late and they have the opportunity to continue that momentum into the fall. Offensive lineman Nick Brooks is coming down to a decision and he announced his final three schools on Tuesday. Brooks will decide between Texas, Georgia and USC.
Brooks is rated as a four-star prospect, the 175th-best player in the class, the 18th-best tackle prospect and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to Georgia, USC, Texas and Iowa this summer in that order. The latest news is that Brooks is returning to the state of Georgia to play high school football at Grayson this season, which some believe plays in impact in his recruitment.
Right now Georgia has 22 commits in the 2025 recruiting class so they are close to having tied a bow on top of this cycle. Brooks is one of the few names left on the board that the Bulldogs are still recruiting and seeking after and he would make for a nice addition to the already loaded class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily