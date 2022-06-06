Pair of Top Defensive Linemen Headline Georgia's Second Recruiting Weekend

The madness of "recruiting season" continues as Georgia prepares for its second weekend of visitors.

"Recruiting season," as former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen would call it, is in full swing. Many programs, including the University of Georgia, just wrapped up their first big recruiting weekend in June.

Georgia hosted a number of top prospects this past weekend on official and unofficial visits. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star safety Caleb Downs were just two big names among others on the visitor list. For the second summer cycle in a row, Kirby Smart has pulled out all of the stops. Not only unveiling a new uniform combination but he's stacked the summer deck with a long list of visits.

Following the lifting of the 15-month-long NCAA dead period last summer, where no programs were allowed to conduct any in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it accelerated the recruiting calendar. Over 90% of the nation's talent sign their national letters of intent on Early Signing Day, while many others opt to skip out on their senior years altogether by reclassifying.

These shorter windows of opportunities to impress recruits have meant that coaching staffs no longer emphasize in-season visits, which offer them little time to be with the recruit and their families due to the added stress of the season. Instead, the new focus is getting prospects on campus during the offseason, specifically in June, in the case of Georgia.

The craziness will not end after just one weekend; no, it is quite the opposite as more and more prospects will be visiting and going through camps at schools over the coming weeks.

Two highly-touted defensive linemen will headline this weekend's visitor list for Georgia. Victor Burley out of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Jamaal Jarrett, who is by way of Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, both are four-star defensive linemen, and both hold serious interest from Georgia, among many other schools.

While visiting Warner Robins High School during their spring practice, our Brooks Austin described Burley as "a monster" with an "insanely high ceiling as a prospect." At 6-foot-5, 270 plus pounds, Austin believes that even at his floor as a prospect, Burley could be a two-year starter for Georgia and make an impact much like defensive end Malik Herring did in his time at Georgia.

On the other hand, Jamaal Jarrett is drawing comparisons to Jordan Davis. Jarrett is already 6-foot-5 and weighs around 340-pounds as a rising high school senior at Grimsley High School in North Carolina. Austin was also able to watch him this spring during the Under Armour Event in Atlanta this past spring, where he flashed as the MVP.

Visitors June 10th to 12th

Vic Burley, DE

Anthony Evans, WR

Jamaal Jarrett, NT

Shamurad Umarov, OT

PJ Adebawore, EDGE

