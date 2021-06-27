In-State Georgia Target Commits Elsewhere

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Qae'shon Sapp Commits to Florida State

A spontaneous announcement was prompted by Qae'shon Sapp as he announced via social media his commitment to Florida State.
Author:
Publish date:

As of late, Georgia has been doing a tremendous job of "locking down" the state of Georgia when it comes to landing the best that the Peach State has to offer. Saturday was one of the rare occasions where one of the top talents would escape through the cracks and commit elsewhere. 

Four-star offensive linemen Qae'shon Sapp out of Lee County, Georgia, committed to the Florida State Seminoles while visiting Tallahassee, Florida. This surprise announcement came just days after the versatile linemen set his commitment for July 3rd. 

Sapp previously picked his top four of Florida State, Georgia, Florida, and Cincinnati. A 6-foot-5 320-pound lineman that offers the ability to play both tackle and guard makes Sapp a "take" for any of the four programs he chose when deciding to narrow down his recruitment. 

It was believed that Sapp was a target for Georgia to be a part of the offensive line for 2022. UGA currently holds no commitments from an offensive lineman.

2022 UGA Commits

  • QB Gunner Stockton
  • DT Tyre West
  • CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • S Malaki Starks
  • LB Jalon Walker
  • RB Jordan James
  • LB CJ Washington
  • WR De'Nylon Morrissette
  • P Brett Thorson
  • EDGE Darris Smith
  • S JaCorey Thomas

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

10343525
Recruiting

In-State Georgia Target Commits Elsewhere

62XYRJIZ6VC47OHRDUOFOBSM34
News

SOURCE: "He's Going to Be A First-Rounder"

AD75B9D2-DC9B-41CF-AB81-6AF18475D214
Recruiting

FILM: Who is JaCorey Thomas? What does he Add to 2022 class?

34E842C2-2662-4E72-AD10-DF3C9F8369E8
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Gains 2022 Commit

USATSI_15916749
News

CFB Expert Predicts Undefeated Season for UGA

0DD01580-72BE-4585-B63C-D09939BF22CA
News

Final Question: Who Plays Left Tackle in 2021?

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0169-L
News

Georgia Players Who are Set to Make Serious NIL Dollars

arch-manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning on Campus; What are Georgia's Chances?