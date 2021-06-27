In-State Georgia Target Commits Elsewhere

A spontaneous announcement was prompted by Qae'shon Sapp as he announced via social media his commitment to Florida State.

As of late, Georgia has been doing a tremendous job of "locking down" the state of Georgia when it comes to landing the best that the Peach State has to offer. Saturday was one of the rare occasions where one of the top talents would escape through the cracks and commit elsewhere.

Four-star offensive linemen Qae'shon Sapp out of Lee County, Georgia, committed to the Florida State Seminoles while visiting Tallahassee, Florida. This surprise announcement came just days after the versatile linemen set his commitment for July 3rd.

Sapp previously picked his top four of Florida State, Georgia, Florida, and Cincinnati. A 6-foot-5 320-pound lineman that offers the ability to play both tackle and guard makes Sapp a "take" for any of the four programs he chose when deciding to narrow down his recruitment.

It was believed that Sapp was a target for Georgia to be a part of the offensive line for 2022. UGA currently holds no commitments from an offensive lineman.

2022 UGA Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

DT Tyre West

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S Malaki Starks

LB Jalon Walker

RB Jordan James

LB CJ Washington

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

P Brett Thorson

EDGE Darris Smith

S JaCorey Thomas

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.