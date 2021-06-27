In-State Georgia Target Commits Elsewhere

Qae'shon Sapp Commits to Florida State
As of late, Georgia has been doing a tremendous job of "locking down" the state of Georgia when it comes to landing the best that the Peach State has to offer. Saturday was one of the rare occasions where one of the top talents would escape through the cracks and commit elsewhere.
Four-star offensive linemen Qae'shon Sapp out of Lee County, Georgia, committed to the Florida State Seminoles while visiting Tallahassee, Florida. This surprise announcement came just days after the versatile linemen set his commitment for July 3rd.
Sapp previously picked his top four of Florida State, Georgia, Florida, and Cincinnati. A 6-foot-5 320-pound lineman that offers the ability to play both tackle and guard makes Sapp a "take" for any of the four programs he chose when deciding to narrow down his recruitment.
It was believed that Sapp was a target for Georgia to be a part of the offensive line for 2022. UGA currently holds no commitments from an offensive lineman.
2022 UGA Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- DT Tyre West
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S Malaki Starks
- LB Jalon Walker
- RB Jordan James
- LB CJ Washington
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- P Brett Thorson
- EDGE Darris Smith
- S JaCorey Thomas
