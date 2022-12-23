Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be immediate contributors for the Bulldogs next season.

With most of Georgia's 2023 recruiting class being locked in, who could be the next player to commit to the Bulldogs?

One player that Georgia is still gunning after is the 2023 tight end prospect, Duce Robinson, who is rated as the best tight end in the nation for this year's class and ranked 30th overall by 247Sports. Georgia already solidified commitments from Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie, so adding Robinson alongside those two tight ends would make for a loaded tight-end class for the Bulldogs this cycle.

Looking at players available in the portal, Deyon "Smoke" Bouie out of Texas A&M is a player that could very well end up in Athens. Coming out of high school, Bouie was listed as a four-star recruit, rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia and 47th overall in the country by 247Sports.

The former Aggie was at one point committed to the Bulldogs during his high school recruitment and remained committed for about seven months until he announced he was de-committing from Georgia.

Kirby Smart and his staff remained in pursuit of Bouie until pen met paper and he finally decided to play for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Now with Bouie looking for a new home, the door opens back up for Georgia to get the former Aggie in a red and black jersey.

The highly-touted defensive back is originally from Bainbridge, Georgia so perhaps a return to home is the next step in Bouie's college career. Georgia has already taken two players from the portal and Bouie might become the third to join the Bulldogs for the 2023 college football season.

