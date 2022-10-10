Skip to main content

Georgia Lands Another Commit in 2024 Class

In-state product Sacovie White has just committed to the University of Georgia. Here's everything you need to know about the in-state talent.

Georgia has been known for their recruiting prowess under head coach Kirby Smart and a major part of that success has been locking down the instate talent. Talent like 2024 athlete Sacovie White, who announced Monday that he would be committing to the University of Georgia. 

White recently spoke with Dawgs Daily about Georgia, calling it home. 

"I felt amazing knowing that I wasn’t just playing for no reason, and there are thousands of kids that want an offer from Georgia, so for me to be one of the few let’s me know that I can really play. Georgia is at the very top for me, it’s just home...I love the coaching staff there and I feel like they love me as if I was their child, so that’s why they are high on my list."

White joins fellow in-state commits in the 2024 class Landen Thomas and Ny Carr, both from Colquitt County, as well as running back Tovanni Mizell

2024 UGA Commits

  • TE, Landen Thomas
  • WR, Ny Carr
  • RB, Tovanni Mizzell
  • ATH, Sacovie White
UGA Injury Report

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart, he did not dress against Auburn.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell played his first snaps in over a month on Saturday against Auburn.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

