BREAKING: Landen Thomas Commits to Georgia

Landen Thomas has made his college decision.

Georgia's run on 2024 in-state prospects continues on Thursday as Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas has jumped on board, committing to the Bulldogs mere days after his teammate with Colquitt County, Ny Carr committed to Georgia. 

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley continues his run on tight ends as well. 

Hartley's Recruiting Resume at Georgia

2019

  • Ryland Goede, four-star
  • Brett Seither, three-star

2020

  • Darnell Washington, five-star

2021

  • Brock Bowers, four-star

2022

  • Oscar Delp, four-star

2023

  • Pearce Spurlin, four-star
  • Lawson Luckie, four-star

2024

  • Landen Thomas, Four Star
It is an impressive track record, even without adding in the fact Georgia now has both of the top two tight ends in the 2020 recruiting class after Arik Gilbert transferred to Georgia last summer following his freshman season at LSU. Gilbert and Washington were both five-stars according to 247Sports, yet Gilbert's overall athleticism helped rank him over Washington.

If this past April's G-Day game is anything more than just a preview of what Arik Gilbert can add to Georgia's offense after a year away from the field last season, then it will continue an impressive hit rate at the position.

Thomas is the highest-rated tight end since Washington to commit to Georgia. While a commitment this early in the process for the top-ranked tight end would by no means seal the deal, Georgia currently holds two commitments in the 2023 class from Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie, both four-star prospects respectively. 

2024 Georgia Commits

  • Ny Carr, WR
  • Landen Thomas, TE

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

