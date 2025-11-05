Top Georgia QB Prospect Jayden Wade Announces Commitment Date
Top Georgia quarterback prospect Jayden Wade has announced his commitment date.
One of the top names in the 2028 recruiting class is set to come off the board soon as Jayden Wade announced he will be making his decision on Nov. 16. Wade will be deciding between Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.
Wade is rated as a five-star prospect out of IMG Academy, the fifth-best player in the country, the number one quarterback in the class and the fourth-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Wade took an unofficial visit to Georgia in June of this year. Georgia was the second power four school to offer Wade, right behind Utah.
According to sources, Wade and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have a very close connection with one another. The Bulldogs will find out if their early relationship prevails with one of the best players in the country in a couple of weeks. With schools like Texas, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State also in the mix, if Georgia were to land Wade, it would be an impressive victory.
Will Jayden Wade Commit to Georgia?
Georgia is set to secure five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 recruiting class. He committed to Georgia earlier this year after finalizing his list to Oregon and the Bulldogs. With Curtis set to join the roster, the Bulldogs could be set at the position for the next few years if Wade decides to commit to the Bulldogs as well.
Even if Georgia does land Wade on the 16th, they will have to spend the next couple of years fending off any other programs from potentially poaching him from the class. Even with that being true though, if Georgia can secure a commitment from the top quatrterback in the class, they will gladly do so, especially given the close relationship they have formed with Wade over the years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL