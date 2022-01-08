What Does Earnest Greene Jr. Bring to UGA?

Georgia added a potential elite-level offensive line prospect to their class during the All-American Bowl Game, televising nationally on NBC. Greene becomes the fifth offensive linemen to join Georgia's recruiting class, also becoming the highest-rated linemen according to 247Sports.

The four-star lineman, according to 247Sports, ranks ninth nationally as an interior offensive lineman by SI All-American. Greene even gained recognition by SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin for being a top performer following Tuesday's joint practice with both teams.

"Greene didn't lose many reps this week during practice settings, something that certainly went noticed as he was noted as a Top Performer following Tuesday's joint practice between the West and East. However, on Thursday, when he finally was beaten on the rep, Greene requested his teammate DJ Wesolak — Missouri linebacker commit — stick around and give him extra looks. Greene will commit at the game Saturday." - Brooks Austin

On Wednesday, Zach Goodall of SI All-American also noted the St. Johns Bosco product and pointed out the physical offensive lineman as a top performer.

"If you're looking for an offensive lineman who more than passes the eye test and backs his stature up with power thanks to heavy hands, Earnest Greene is your guy. He won with a mean initial punch working at offensive tackle, throwing his opponent into the dirt upon first contact on one rep in particular. Greene possesses immense lower body strength that helps him in recovery against the bull rush, seen specifically against lengthy edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton on a play where Greene got off to a slow start but finished by stone-walling his opponent from the left tackle position. So long as Greene continues to unlock his athleticism in his college strength and conditioning program of choice, he's got a bright future ahead of him, ideally at guard although he could play tackle in a pinch." - Zach Goodall

What is Georgia Getting in Earnest Greene Jr.?

"Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule." - SI All-American

