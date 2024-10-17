Where Will Elijah Griffin Commit? Miami, USC or Georgia Football?
Where will defensive lineman Elijah Griffin commit to on Friday between Miami, USC and Georgia?
News on the recruiting trail on college football has cooled down a good bit since the regular season started up a couple of months ago, but perhaps the biggest name left on the board will be announcing his commitment on Friday. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is coming off the board and he has narrowed his decision down to Miami, USC and Georgia. So which school will he choose?
Griffin is rated as a five-star prospect, the fourth-best player in the country, the best defensive lineman in the class and the best player in the state of Georgia. His most recent official visit was to Georgia just last weekend on Oct. 12. He also took official visits to USC and Miami earlier during the summer this year.
As to where he will commit to, the Savannah, Georgia native feels like a lean to the Bulldogs in this one but both the Trojans and the Hurricanes have shown they can't be taken lightly on the trail right now. All three schools have remained in the mix and have taken this one down to the wire, but Georgia seems like the favorite ahead of Griffin's final decision.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily