Where Will Justus Terry Commit to on Early National Signing Day?
Where will Justus Terry commit to on Friday on the final day of early national signing day between Georgia and Auburn?
Early national signing day started on Wednesday and the large majority of big-time prospects have already signed or committed to their school of choice. However, a major name in the class still remains available and he is set to announce his decision on Friday.
Defensive lineman Justus Terry is rated as a five-star prospect, the 10th-best player in the country, the second-best defensive lineman and the third-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. It appears that his decision has come down to two schools: Georgia and Auburn. So which program is likely to land the blue-chip prospect?
Georgia has felt like the favorite for the majority of this recruitment. He decommitted from Georgia back in March and then committed to USC but would later decommit from the Trojans during the summer, opening his recruitment back up. However, Auburn has inserted itself into the mix, earned an official visit from Terry in November and now has become a contender in this one.
The Bulldogs are still in a good spot to land Terry but him holding off his decision until Friday could make things interesting. The Tigers missed out on some high-caliber recruits this week, names like Na'eem Offord who ultimately decided to go to Oregon but the Tigers were pressing hard for a flip. It's worth noting because assets that the Tigers were trying to use to get other big names in the class could now be pushed into the efforts to land Terry.
The bottom line is there is a path where Georgia lands Terry and nobody is left surprised and there is a path where Auburn makes a strong final push and earns the commitment from the five-star Georgia prospect - certainly, one to continue to monitor down the final stretch.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
- Daniel Okonkwo, DB
