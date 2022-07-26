Georgia has seen quite a few success stories come via walk-ons over the last several years. Whether it be Rodrigo Blankenship becoming one of the more beloved players in recent memory, or Dan Jackson becoming a starting caliber safety for one of the best defenses this sport has seen, or even their starting quarterback Stetson Bennett who defied tremendous odds on his way to becoming the starting quarterback for the first national championship team in forty-one years.

The state of Georgia is arguably one of the most talent-rich states in this country, which provides head coach Kirby Smart and his staff the ability to do what they did on Wednesday. Which is bring a Division 1, scholarship-caliber football player onto his roster via a preferred walk-on.

Will Snellings is a three-year starting inside linebacker for Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia and he will be attending the University of Georgia to long snap.

A legacy himself, Snelling's father, Paul Snellings played at UGA from 1994 to 1998, playing alongside Smart himself. Snellings is one of the highest-rated long snappers in the country, boasting a snap time of .67 seconds, far below the NFL league average.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Jabree Wallace Coleman, RB

