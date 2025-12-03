Zachary Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Zachary Lewis, a 2026 offensive lineman, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is offensive lineman Zachary Lewis.

Lewis is an offensive lineman from North Gwinnett high school in the state of Georgia. He is rated as a three-star prospect, the 571st-best player in the country, the 45th-best interior offensive lineman and the 62nd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Lewis has been committed to Georgia since June of this year and has remained solid with the Bulldogs ever since. He is one of five offensive line commits in the class for Georgia. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has done a tremendous job building up depth and finding quality players in the state of Georgia, and Lewis is looking to become the next example of that.

Georgia Football Commit Zachary Lewis Makes it Official

Zachary Lewis X profile

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

