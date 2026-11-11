The Dawgs Just Did THAT Down a Man - Georgia Football Looks Fresh

The Georgia Bulldogs just ran for 295 yards on the road in the Southeastern Conference without one of its best running backs. Chauncey Bowens is getting closer to returning, but he missed another game on Saturday.

Georgia ran for over 200 yards against Florida without Chauncey Bowens. Georgia ran for over 200 yards at Alabama without Bowens or Nate Frazier.

Kirby Smart’s running back room hasn’t been fully healthy since the first half of the Arkansas game on Sep. 19. It hasn’t mattered too much, as the Dawgs have been running all over almost every team it faces on Saturdays.



Soon, it could get Bowens back and be at full strength. He suffered a foot injury on Oct. 3 and has been out since. He was listed as questionable last week against Florida. He was listed as probably against Ole Miss and eventually was off the injury report.



Dawg Post got word about 40 minutes before kickoff that he wasn’t going to play despite being off the final injury report. Smart clarified the latest about Bowens on Monday.

“He's (Bowens) not 100%. Just because someone is dressed out and cleared does not mean that they're able to go out there and play and perform,” Smart said. “He's working his tail off to get back. The fact that he was even available says a lot about his toughness and his want to be there for the team. He's working hard at that. He's trying to go. He's trying to do things. The training staff and the doctors and everybody we've met with are comfortable with where he is and what he's doing, but he is not 100% right now.”

It is possible that he will play this weekend against Missouri, giving Georgia its first full running back room since September.

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In the meantime, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker really stepped up while Frazier and Bowens have dealt with injuries. Phillips Jr. has been Georgia’s most efficient runner at a 7.3 yards per carry clip. He had the 54-yard touchdown dagger against Oklahoma, and he had a clutch 100-yard game against Alabama. Walker has really popped when he’s been given touches.

Frazier’s injury came in September. He tried to give it a go against Vanderbilt, but only got a couple carries. He was then ruled out at the last second against Alabama. He made his full rretun against Auburn, but looked like a shell of himself.

The Florida game was good for him, where he notched 57 yards and a score. He then turned in a 100-yard game against Ole Miss, his first of the season.

“Yeah, he (Frazier) seems fresh, and he seems like he's pouring up in there,” Smart said. “I was really proud of him on one of the touchdown passes. He had a big pass pro pickup, which was big for him. He's getting confidence in the passing game and blocking people, and people are gonna pressure us because they feel like that's the way to stop us.”

Frazier took the first carry of the game for 46 yards, and that is when you knew he was back.

“He ran the ball well and made pretty good decisions. He made one really poor decision, but he did a good job,” Smart said.

Frazier looks good and Bowens is close to returning. With Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker playing complimentary roles, this Georgia run game could be even more dangerous soon.