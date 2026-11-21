ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's Strong Words About Georgia Football Resonates
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ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit appears convinced that something new is going on in college football of late.
“After the Auburn loss, Georgia looks different,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College Gameday, which was on location in Miami.
The Bulldogs have won three games in a row since losing to Auburn in October - dominating No. 17 Florida (27-8), No. 10 Ole Miss (42-7) and No. 22 Missouri (48-21). Georgia’s run over the last three weeks has vaulted them into position to play for the final SEC Championship Game of all time, and to be selected as the No. 1 overall seed in College Football Playoff.
“We will see what they do tonight in Columbia,” Herbstreit said of No. 1 Georgia football’s showdown with South Carolina tonight in Williams-Brice Stadium. Herbstreit is on the call tonight for the Bulldogs’ game on ABC.
South Carolina is 1-8 all time against No. 1 teams in the country. The Gamecocks are coming off a dismal performance at Arkansas without star QB LaNorris Sellers, who is expected to play against the Bulldogs Saturday night.
“He is a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff because in the time he's been there, he's gotten better each and every year,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “He's a ‘wow’ player. There are two or three plays on there that are just incredible. The arm strength, the speed, the talent, that ability to keep eyes downfield. He looks faster than everybody on the field, and they're really fast people on the field.”
Georgia has some very fast players on defense, which will be very challenging for Sellers to confront.
“These last three weeks - that looks like one of (Nick Saban's) teams that lost in the middle of the year, and he got pissed off. And all of the sudden the go to the next level,” Herbstreit said of the Bulldogs. “That's what Georgia feels like. We will see if that continues.”
Georgia’s game Saturday night against the Gamecocks is followed by a showdown in Athens against Georgia Tech (3-7), which takes on Wake Forest in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs will play for the SEC Championship against either Alabama, Texas or Tennessee in two Saturdays with a win over South Carolina Saturday night.
“They've elevated their game to a different level,” Herbstreit said of the Dawgs, who are now 9-1 on the season.
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post