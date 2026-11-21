ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit appears convinced that something new is going on in college football of late.

“After the Auburn loss, Georgia looks different,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College Gameday, which was on location in Miami.

The Bulldogs have won three games in a row since losing to Auburn in October - dominating No. 17 Florida (27-8), No. 10 Ole Miss (42-7) and No. 22 Missouri (48-21). Georgia’s run over the last three weeks has vaulted them into position to play for the final SEC Championship Game of all time, and to be selected as the No. 1 overall seed in College Football Playoff.

“We will see what they do tonight in Columbia,” Herbstreit said of No. 1 Georgia football’s showdown with South Carolina tonight in Williams-Brice Stadium. Herbstreit is on the call tonight for the Bulldogs’ game on ABC.

South Carolina is 1-8 all time against No. 1 teams in the country. The Gamecocks are coming off a dismal performance at Arkansas without star QB LaNorris Sellers, who is expected to play against the Bulldogs Saturday night.

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“He is a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff because in the time he's been there, he's gotten better each and every year,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “He's a ‘wow’ player. There are two or three plays on there that are just incredible. The arm strength, the speed, the talent, that ability to keep eyes downfield. He looks faster than everybody on the field, and they're really fast people on the field.”

Georgia has some very fast players on defense, which will be very challenging for Sellers to confront.

“These last three weeks - that looks like one of (Nick Saban's) teams that lost in the middle of the year, and he got pissed off. And all of the sudden the go to the next level,” Herbstreit said of the Bulldogs. “That's what Georgia feels like. We will see if that continues.”

Georgia’s game Saturday night against the Gamecocks is followed by a showdown in Athens against Georgia Tech (3-7), which takes on Wake Forest in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs will play for the SEC Championship against either Alabama, Texas or Tennessee in two Saturdays with a win over South Carolina Saturday night.

“They've elevated their game to a different level,” Herbstreit said of the Dawgs, who are now 9-1 on the season.