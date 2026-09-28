What's the Latest with Georgia Football RB Nate Frazier? Kirby Smart Won't Say
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ATHENS - Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart gave a brief update on the status of injured running back Nate Frazier on Monday.
That update was that there would be no update.
Frazier missed Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma with what ESPN reported as a rib injury. Frazier was taken out of Georgia’s blowout win over Arkansas a week before, but Smart said after that game that the running back could have returned to that game if he was needed. Frazier was listed as questionable on the SEC’s injury report the entire week.
He dressed for Georgia’s 41-13 win over the Sooners, but he didn’t have gloves on, and did not go through pre-game warmups.
“I will just defer to the injury report. That's why we have one.,” Smart said of Frazier on Monday.
The Bulldogs are required by the Southeastern Conference to supply injury information to the league for daily updates starting Wednesday night. Frazier was listed as questionable all week last week, and was considered a game-time decision on Saturday.
Georgia relied on running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips to power the ground game against a stout Oklahoma defense. The duo ended the game with 110 of Georgia’s 129 yards rushing. Phillips’ 54-yard run touchdown in the fourth quarter was the best run of the day.
“That's what we saw all spring and fall,” Smart said of Phillips' score. "We just got to get (Phillips) more opportunities. And some of these leads have hurt our opportunities to get him in because you want to protect him, too. You don't want him out there taking hits when you're up 30 points on somebody. I was really proud of him today. His ball security, and his hitting the hole.”
Frazier has now only missed two games in his Georgia career. Vanderbilt arrives to play UGA Saturday at 12:45 in a contest that will be televised on the SEC Network. A week later Georgia heads to Bryant-Denny Stadium for another clash with Alabama.
The two programs have matched up seven times this decade so far - four of those times have been with either a conference or national championship on the line. Next week’s game will be the third time Georgia has played at Alabama this decade. The Tide has played in Athens once.
ALL KIRBY ALL OF THE TIME
Here is everything Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart said Monday heading into Georgia’s Homecoming game with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post