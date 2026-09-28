ATHENS - Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart gave a brief update on the status of injured running back Nate Frazier on Monday.

That update was that there would be no update.

Frazier missed Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma with what ESPN reported as a rib injury. Frazier was taken out of Georgia’s blowout win over Arkansas a week before, but Smart said after that game that the running back could have returned to that game if he was needed. Frazier was listed as questionable on the SEC’s injury report the entire week.

He dressed for Georgia’s 41-13 win over the Sooners, but he didn’t have gloves on, and did not go through pre-game warmups.

“I will just defer to the injury report. That's why we have one.,” Smart said of Frazier on Monday.

The Bulldogs are required by the Southeastern Conference to supply injury information to the league for daily updates starting Wednesday night. Frazier was listed as questionable all week last week, and was considered a game-time decision on Saturday.

Georgia relied on running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips to power the ground game against a stout Oklahoma defense. The duo ended the game with 110 of Georgia’s 129 yards rushing. Phillips’ 54-yard run touchdown in the fourth quarter was the best run of the day.

“That's what we saw all spring and fall,” Smart said of Phillips' score. "We just got to get (Phillips) more opportunities. And some of these leads have hurt our opportunities to get him in because you want to protect him, too. You don't want him out there taking hits when you're up 30 points on somebody. I was really proud of him today. His ball security, and his hitting the hole.”

Sep 19, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs with the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier has now only missed two games in his Georgia career. Vanderbilt arrives to play UGA Saturday at 12:45 in a contest that will be televised on the SEC Network. A week later Georgia heads to Bryant-Denny Stadium for another clash with Alabama.

The two programs have matched up seven times this decade so far - four of those times have been with either a conference or national championship on the line. Next week’s game will be the third time Georgia has played at Alabama this decade. The Tide has played in Athens once.

ALL KIRBY ALL OF THE TIME

Here is everything Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart said Monday heading into Georgia’s Homecoming game with the Vanderbilt Commodores.