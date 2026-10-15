Four Georgia Football Players That Could Show Out Against Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs are a big favorite over the Auburn Tigers this weekend in Athens. That means, this could be a blowout, and a lot of different Dawgs could make a huge impact on Saturday.

We will take a look at four players in particular that could have big days against Auburn. Part of this is going to be based off of what we have seen from both teams, and part of this will be based off of what Kirby Smart said earlier this week: Georgia is banged up.

Bo Walker

Bo Walker could have a big game against Auburn for a few reasons.



Chauncey Bowens will not play. Nate Frazier’s health is still in question, even if his name wasn’t on the availability report for the second straight week. Dwight Phillips Jr. handled 17 carries against Alabama, but his slender frame is likely one that the staff wants to limit to a certain degree.

Walker was Georgia’s second tailback last week and had a career-high 10 carries. He turned them into 69 yards and produced a 37-yard run. Expect Walker to see a respectable amount of touches regardless of Frazier’s status.



Auburn is also pretty weak against the run, allowing close to 200 yards per game on the ground.

Talyn Taylor

Talyn Taylor was targeted on some big throws last week, but put up pretty modest totals. At this point in time, he leads Georgia with 15 receptions on the year and three receiving touchdowns. Georgia doesn’t have a true alpha wideout, but he may be the closest thing to that.

It feels like another big Taylor game could be in the cards. Auburn will be without a couple of key defenders, and the conditions on Saturday bode well for the air attack.

Elijah Griffin

Elisjah Griffin has had a solid year, but he is the one defensive lineman that has yet to make that one huge play that everybody will remember when the season is over. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye had his moment against Alabama. So did Valdin Sone. Jordan Hall was really good against Oklahoma.

Griffin is the most highly touted recruit out of all of them. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown is going to run around a lot, and the Tigers are going to utilize QB draws. Griffin will have opportunities to make plays while he holds the gaps and tries to stop Brown at the line of scrimmage.

Justin Williams

Justin Williams will get plenty of snaps on Saturday. While he is a starter technically, he is still Georgia’s third linebacker. The Dawgs should pull away from Auburn at some point early in the second half if they had not already before that.

Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson will likely be preserved a little if so. Williams could be playing the QB spy role on Brown with Zayden Walker, if that is the case. Brown is going to be doing a lot of running, which equates to a lot of inside backer tackles.