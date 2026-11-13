Three BOLD Takes for Georgia Football's Clash with Missouri Tigers in Athens

The Georgia Bulldogs are back at home for the first time in a month and will play the Missouri Tigers for the first time since 2023.

Kirby Smart will coach against his close friend Eli Drinkwitz for the fifth time. The two programs played every year from 2020-2023, and Georgia will host Mizzou for the first time since that 2023 matchup.

These two teams play a similar style of football. These two coaches have a lot of respect for each other. It could be a tight game. Let’s make some bold predictions. I got 2-of-3 of them right last week and was very close to getting all three.

Georgia Rushes for 200+ Yards, Again

Georgia ran for 295 yards against Ole Miss last week on a 6.1 yards per carry rate. Georgia ran for over 200 yards against Florida the week prior. It ran for over 200 yards against Alabama. It ran for 272 yards in the season opener against Tennessee State. The Dawgs reached 234 yards on the ground against Western Kentucky.

This is a top 10 rushing team in all of college football. Missouri will boast one of the best defenses the Dawgs will deal with all season long. The Tigers only allow 95.78 yards per game on the ground, which is third best in the SEC.

It is a bold take because it would be the third time in a row, and it is a bold take because Mizzou stops the run really well.

Smart has a lot of respect for their rushing defense:

“Physical on the front. They have one of the most disruptive fronts in the league. They've got interior D-linemen with six and seven sacks. They've got edge guys with six and seven sacks. They've got speed, size. They play really hard. They know who they are. They have an identity. Just a lot of respect for how they play, and that's how you stop a run because you have a mindset. They've got one. They do a really good job.”

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Gunner Stockton Totals 4+ Touchdowns, Again

In big SEC matchups, Gunner Stockton’s legs become a factor. We saw that when he scored against Alabama and we saw it again in Oxford the other night when he ran into the end zone and almost did it a second time. This was a huge piece of Georgia's offense a year ago that hasn’t been featured as much this season.

This game is a ranked game down the stretch for the Dawgs. Gunner’s legs are going to be used more in these huge matchups. If he scores a rushing touchdown or two, scoring four total touchdowns is pretty realistic.

It is bold because he typically doesn’t go off in back-to-back contests. He is coming off of a five-touchdown performance against Ole Miss.

If he wants to win the Heisman Trophy, he is going to need it.

Georgia Shuts Down Cayden Lee

Missouri’s wide receiver, Cayden Lee, has more receiving yards than anyone else in the SEC with 835. He also has the most catches with 62. Austin Simmons will target him often.

The talented Georgia native lines up all over the field and has been ultra productive this year. Why else is it a bold take?

Georgia has been fairly susceptible to allowing big plays to opposing teams’ top weapons. Rocky Beers and Isiaiah Satenga put up solid numbers when the Sooners were in Athens. So did Junior Sherrill for Vanderbilt.

Lee has been better than any other SEC wideout this year. Georgia has to talent to hold him to under 50 yards.