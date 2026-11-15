Grades for Georgia Football Units in Huge Win at Home Over Missouri Tigers

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs put together another solid, all-round win, this time against the Missouri Tigers. The final score on Saturday night was 48-21.

Kirby Smart’s group has put together two pretty complete wins in a row. That is not something that has been consistent for the Dawgs in SEC play. Both of them have come against good Ole Miss and Missouri teams.

Smart is now 5-0 against Missouri and Eli Drinkwitz. Georgia also had an improved day on special teams. It is time to hand out grades for Georgia’s offense, defense and special teams from this win after sleeping on it:

Offense: A

Georgia didn’t turn the ball over, it hit on explosive plays both through the air and on the ground and it scored six touchdowns all in a conference game. It earns an A for its performance, and the only real knock is that there were a couple of short stretches where the offense lulled and wasn’t moving the ball well.

Here is the thing to note: When you are the championship contender and No. 1 team in college football with the highest standard, grades and critiques are going to be harsh.

Still, it is hard to knock a team that scored five touchdowns on the ground against a team that only allowed five touchdowns on the ground heading into the weekend. Nate Frazier scored three on his own. Dwight Phillips Jr. ran for 66 yards on just seven carries. Chauncey Bowens got one carry and he scored on it. Gunner Stockton scored on the ground.

Stockton was also efficient in the passing game, where he completed 75% of his throws.

It was a big day for Isiah Cannion, who scored his first touchdown as a Bulldog. He also hauled in a 33-yard catch, which was Georgia’s biggest offensive play of the night.

Craig Dandridge notched his first 100-yard game, doing it both through the air and on the ground.

There was a lot to like about Georgia’s offensive performance. Any team will take 48 points against a conference foe.

Defense: B+

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Raylen Wilson picked off Austin Simmons on Missouri’s first play of the game. Georgia started their ensuing drive inside the 10-yard line and scored with 13:59 left on the clock.

Georgia held Simmons to 1-of-5 passing for -4 yards and an interception in the first quarter. Missouri punted on all four of its possessions in the first quarter.

Mizzou ended up scoring three times through the air and just barely topped 100 yards on the ground, so it wasn’t the worst day ever, but two of the scores came pretty late in the game when there was no way the Tigers could mount a comeback.

Georgia’s defense gets a B+. The knocks are that the Dawgs didn’t sack the quarterback a single time and still allowed 21 points.

Smart seemed frustrated and/or disappointed in the reserve defense for allowing points and for the starters possibly not holding them accountable for not upholding the standard.

Special Teams: A-

This was a bounce-back special teams day for Georgia, who has had some miscues in that unit over the last few weeks. They earned an A-. There were only two miscues and we will get to that at the end.

Georgia stopped Mizzou at their own 14 on the opening kickoff which really set the tone for the entire game. Smart said that allowed Georgia to “seize momentum.” That led to the Wilson interception and the quick score.

Peyton Woodring bounced back. He had missed a field goal in four consecutive games. On Saturday, he made all eight of his kicks, including both 40 and 41-yard fields.

Sacovie White-Helton was strong in the return game. He returned the opening second half kickoff for 58 yards and returned a punt for 30 yards. He had some struggles with ball security recently, so this was a good game for him.

The two knocks: One of Woodring’s kickoffs went out of bounds, giving Missouri good field position. Tyriq Green muffed a punt that Missouri covered.

Green returned to action on Saturday. He hadn’t played since the Western Kentucky game in September due to an injury he suffered very late in that game. He also scored on a kickoff return that day. He will have to knock the rust off moving forward.