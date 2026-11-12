Is He Wrong? Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Raves About The Missouri Tigers

ATHENS - It's quite clear that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are not overlooking the Missouri Tigers this weekend.

There's some obvious respect between the two coaches and Smart knows that even if the Tigers are coming off a tough loss to Texas and have three losses overall that they are loaded with talent and could give the Bulldogs a real fight this weekend if Georgia doesn't play to their standard.

Smart had a lot to say about Missouri quarterback, Austin Simmons this week during his weekly press conference...

"His accuracy, his arm strength, and his anticipation of throws stand out," Smart said about Simmons this week. "He's an elite baseball player and pitcher. His throws are different. He can throw it anywhere. His touch, his timing. He can do it all with really good wideouts around him. I have a lot of respect for him. He came in against us and played with a lot of confidence there at Ole Miss.”

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On the season the big 6-foot-4 220-pounder is 175/282 for 2.204 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with just two INTs. The Missouri run game has been completely average overall, but occasionally they look outstanding. The Tigers rank 8th in the SEC in rushing offense, running for an average of 158 yards per game. Senior back Jamal Roberts leads the way with 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging just over five yards per carry.

“They've got a unique run game," Smart said. "They've got some run game that other teams in the conference don't utilize and don't use as much. They've always done that. hey have a commitment to the run, which is why they run the ball well. Let's be honest. There are teams that don't commit to the run. He's committed to being stubborn with it. It doesn't allow you to rush the passer first. It helps your passing game which they have a really good passing game. Their commitment to the run game and downhill runs helps them be who they are. They've done a tremendous job of it. They've got really good backs. They've got a great system.”

In the passing game, look for Simmons to look Cayden Lee's way early and often. Missouri's star wide receiver got banged up at the end of the Texas game last weekend but will do everything he can to play against the Dawgs. Lee, a Georgia native out of Kennesaw Mountain (GA), has 62 receptions this season for 835 yards and five touchdowns.

“I love Cayden Lee," Smart added. "He's a kid that I feel like I've seen for so long. He trained with Terrence [Edwards] and getting to see him kind of grow through those years with him. The guy loves football, and he played so well even the last couple years while at Ole Miss. He gave us problems and then he's had an outstanding year this year. Just incredible. The catches he's made, the tough catches, the meaningful catches, the third down catches. They utilize him really well. They have a really good system to utilize his skill set. Just so impressed with a kid that I watched grow up coming to our camps, and he's just done a tremendous job. I have so much respect for his competitive character and his family. I spoke to him after the Ole Miss game last year. To see what he's done this year, he's been really incredible.”