Two Reasons Georgia Football Can Win and Two Reasons Alabama Football Can Win

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide’s matchups are truly a clash of the titans every time they step foot on the field to face off.

Nobody will be surprised with whoever wins this game. Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer very well could be leading the two best teams in the country right now. Let’s take a look at the primary reasons why each of these teams can leave Bryant-Denny Stadium with a W.

Alabama

Quarterback-Wide Receivers Combination

Keelon Russell has lived up to every bit of that five-star billing he got out of high school through just five games of action. He is getting better every week and has one of the most impressive arms in all of college football. There might not be a throw that he is unable to make. In addition, he is a speedy and slippery athlete who has already scored on the ground from 57 yards out.

Ryan Coleman-Williams is back to his 2024 ways – looking like one of the most dangerous weapons in college football. Lotzeir Brooks has broken out to form a strong 1-2 punch at wide receiver. Each of them has over 350 yards already.

Georgia’s secondary, while very good, has allowed some big plays to top playmakers. If weather permits, Alabama could have a field day in the passing game.

Home Field

I have been to a lot of places. There aren’t many like Bryant-Denny Stadium. It feels like an NFL stadium. It feels prestigious, but unlike many NFL stadiums, the environment is filled with a rabid college football fanbase that expects excellence and never expects to lose in Tuscaloosa.

Kirby Smart will continuously remind us how difficult it is to play on the road in the SEC. It doesn’t get much more difficult than playing at Alabama.

Georgia

Trenches

Georgia’s offensive line is experienced and has a defensive line that is a little older and playing better than it did a year ago.

Georgia has had three games this season where it was elite at running the ball and two where an explosive run saved it from having a below-average day. Alabama hasn't been quite as good at running or stopping the run as Georgia has been.

This game will have sloppy weather. At the very least, the ground is going to be wet and it is going to be very windy. The game will almost certainly be won in the trenches.

Experience at Quarterback

Gunner Stockton has been there and done that. He has been very good in big games. He has never been the reason why Georgia has lost, and they have only lost three times in his 20 starts and 21 games with a significant role.

He has yet to lose a game on the road. His first was an overtime thriller against Tennessee where he was excellent. He threw for over 300 yards and scored three times.



Some of his best statlines and best moments have come against the biggest opponents.