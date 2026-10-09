Georgia Football Takes On The Alabama Crimson Tide - What Does It Mean For Recruiting

ATHENS - The entire world will be watching this Saturday night when the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. That includes some of the nation's top prospects among multiple classifications.

Unlike other programs, Georgia and Alabama are two that haven;t changed their program philosiphy over the years. They want to build their program not through the transfer portal, but through high school recruiting. There aren't many programs who still do it like Georgia and Alabama.

Unfortunately times have changed a little. In years past a game like this would have massive recruiting implications. Year after year Georgia and Alabama are in constant recruiting battles for some of the nation's top prospect. Now, with both programs having filled most of their current recruiting class, there are not many 2027 prospects who are basing their recruitment off what happens on Saturday.

However, there is one prospect taking a hard look at both Alabama and Georgia with his recruitment still up in the air, and that's Grayson (GA) cornerback Preston Glasco. The 6-foot-2 190-pounder has been to Athens this fall and will be back in Tuscaloosa this weekend for the big game. Glasco is currently ranked as the No. 95 overall prospect in the nation for the 2027 class.

However, one of the nation's best in the 2028 class will likely have a close eye on this one. McEachern (GA) star safety Casey Barner, the No. 1 prospect in Georgia, has both the Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes high on his list. He's an elite defender who will look for a big-time defensive effort from both schools on Saturday night. Barner is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the country.

Then there's five-star wide receiver Madoxx Davis. The speedy Cartersville (GA) playmaker was in Georgia recently for a game-day visit, and while the Ohio State Buckeyes are also a team firmly in the mix, sources say the Alabama Crimson Tide are also a team high on his list. He's ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class.

As expected, there will likely be a loaded visitor list in Tuscaloosa to watch arguably the biggest home game of the season for the Crimson Tide. Sources say prospects form all over the country will be in town for the big game, and if the Bulldogs come out victorious, don't be surprised if some major prospects move Georgis towards the top of their list.