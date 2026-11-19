The Georgia Bulldogs have their final road game and their final regular season Southeastern Conference (SEC) game of the season this weekend when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Despite the blowout loss last weekend, South Carolina remained in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 21. This is Georgia’s fourth-straight game against a ranked opponent.

Kirby Smart is 3-0 against Shane Beamer. His squad will need to avoid these things if he wants to remain undefeated against Beamer:

Can’t Have Another Multi-Turnover Game

Georgia survived turning the ball over twice against Oklahoma because the Dawgs dominated defensively and forced four turnovers themselves. It turned the ball over twice against Western Kentucky, but that is when the reserves were in. Georgia put up 70 in that game.

It was the Auburn game where Georgia got, well, got. Auburn picked off Gunner Stockton twice, and Stockton lost a fumble at the end of the game. Georgia didn’t force Auburn to turn the ball over at all. Losing the turnover battle 0-3 is a recipe for a loss. Honestly, it is impressive that Georgia had a chance to win the game in the end.

The last time Georgia lost to South Carolina was in 2019. The Gamecocks went to Athens as an unranked foe and beat the Dawgs in overtime because they forced four turnovers without giving the ball up. Rodrigo Blankenship also missed two field goals. Everything was going wrong.

Georgia has only played two tight games this season. If South Carolina want to keep it tight with the Dawgs, it will need to apply pressure to Stockton and make him make mistakes.

LaNorris Sellers Needs to Be Contained if He Plays

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The jury is out on whether or not LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina’s freaky athletic quarterback will play. He didn’t play last week against Arkansas after putting together a really solid October.

One of the biggest pieces of kryptonite for Georgia while being led by Smart this past decade are quarterbacks that are very dangerous with their legs. It most recently happened when Byrum Brown powered Auburn to a victory over Georgia, running for 115 yards and a score on 26 carries.

Sellers is a freakier athlete than Brown and has single-handedly won games with his legs in the past. He has two games with over 100 rushing yards this season and two more where he notched 96 yards.

His health is still a question, but Smart said there is no quarterback more dominant at running the football than Sellers.

Can’t Take Foot Off Gas

Georgia is winning the first quarter 126-14 this season. It is uncharacteristic for Georgia, who has struggled at the beginning of games over the last few years.

It has dominated early on a lot recently, jumping out to huge leads over Florida, Missouri and Ole Miss in the last three games. Even when Georgia is ripping off points, there is usually a period of the game where the offense lulls, and that is usually when you will see Smart go ballistic on the sideline.

Georgia is so much better than South Carolina that it would probably take a combination of these three things for the Gamecocks to win. Even though Williams-Brice Stadium has a rowdy environment, this Georgia team is still more than a two-touchdown favorite for a reason.

If Georgia’s offense lulls and the crowd gets on top of the Dawgs, then the Gamecocks could have a chance.