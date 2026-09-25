ATHENS - It will be a star-studded afternoon in Athens when the Georgia Football hosts the Oklahoma Sooners. The historic matchup will include a giant visitor list full of current commitments and uncommitted targets. Here's who is visiting Kirby Smart...

Corey Hadley - Defensive Back - Sandy Creek (GA)

A four-star defensive back from the Atlanta area, Hadley is a playmaking defender currently committed to Nebraska who will be making his way to the Classic City this weekend. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is ranked as the No. 11 safety prospect and the No. 150 overall prospect in the nation for the 2027 class. The Bulldogs currently have two safety commitments in the current recruiting cycle, and like Hadley, both are in-state prospects. If Hadley decided to back off his Nebraska pledge look for the Bulldogs to strike.

Asher Ghioto - EDGE - Bolles School (FL)

An elite five-star EDGE defender from Florida that Georgia fans need to keep a close eye on, Ghioto is one of the nation's top overall prospects in the 2028 class and a major Bulldog target. The explosive 6-foot-4 240-pound defender is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 6 overall prospect in the country. The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes are two in-state schools involved, but sources say Georgia will likely be firmly in the mix throughout his recruitment. Through his first four games Ghioto has made 24 tackles, 10 TFLs and four sacks.

Kellan Hall - Defensive Line - Christian Academy of Louisville (NC)

One of the more interesting visitors of the weekend, Hall is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation for the 2028 class who is fresh off a visit to Oklahoma. Hall is someone the Georgia staff would love to add in next year's class, but sources indicate that the Oklahoma Sooners are the team to beat in his recruitment behind the scenes? Is he in Athens to giver the Bulldogs a serious look? Or is this another opportunity to envision himself in the Oklahoma defense down the road? Time will tell, but if the Bulldogs are a serious contender, getting him back on campus in a very big deal.

Prince Chee - Defensive Line - Thomas County Central

One of the state's top defensive line prospects, Chee is an in-state five-star defender from South Georgia who will make the trip up to Athens to watch the Bulldogs host Oklahoma. The dominant interior lineman stands at 6-foot-3 305-pounds and is ranked as the No. 2 DL prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class. The Bulldogs are in the mix but they'll have to fight off schools like Texas A&M, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Florida in the end. As a junior this fall Chee has made 19 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks.