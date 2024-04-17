What Does Ryan Montgomery's Commitment to Georgia Mean for Julian Lewis?
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their first quarterback commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle this week as Ryan Montgomery recently announced his commitment to the team. Montgomery, a 4-star from Findlay, Ohio is the prototypical build for an NFL quarterback. He stands at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, and possesses high-level arm strength that is more than adequate to compete in the SEC.
The commitment of Montgomery is excellent news and indicates that the Bulldogs are going to be in for another strong recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. However, it has raised a question for some Georgia fans. “What does this mean for Julian Lewis?”.
Lewis, a 5-star quarterback from Carrolton, Georgia has been highly recruited by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs for a handful of years now. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, Lewis committed to the USC Trojans in August of 2023. But, despite his commitment to the Trojans, the Bulldogs have maintained a strong relationship with Lewis and have actively been working on flipping him to their 2025 class.
Montgomery’s commitment to the Bulldogs may cause a snag in Georgia’s ability to flip Lewis. The 5-star is less likely to join a recruiting class where a quarterback is already committed. However, this does not mean that Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will be recruiting Lewis any less. Should Lewis decide to flip his commitment from USC, Georgia would happily take two quarterbacks in their 2025 recruiting class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
