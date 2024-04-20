What Would Jaden Rashada's Commitment Mean for Georgia?
Should Georgia land quarterback Jaden Rashada via the transfer portal, what would it mean for the Bulldogs?
The college football world received major news this week when it was announced that Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada had plans to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 regular season.
It did not take long for reports around Rashada’s speculated landing spot to surface, as the Georgia Bulldogs were listed as front runners to land the highly talented quarterback. Should these rumors hold true, and if Georgia adds Rashada to their roster ahead of the 2024 season, what would it mean for the Bulldogs?
1. Kirby Was Serious About the Number Four
Throughout the entire offseason, Kirby Smart has been extremely open about his staff’s desire to have a fourth quarterback on the roster. The acquisition of Rashada would serve as proof that Smart and company had seriously been looking for an additional quarterback to add to their room and not just giving lip service to fans.
2. Georgia Treats the Quarterback Room Like Any Other Room
The idea of “stacking talent” is a fairly common concept in football, where teams acquire large amounts of talent at all positions to bolster depth. However, this strategy is not nearly as popular when it comes to the quarterback position. Unless of course, you are the Georgia Bulldogs, and you expect competition no matter what position.
3. The Bulldogs Wanted a Competitive Quarterback Room
Going back to the “stacking talent” theory, Kirby Smart believes that a competitive room is a healthy room. Adding Jaden Rashada to an already highly talented quarterback room will likely only bring out the best of each of the players in the room.
