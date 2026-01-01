Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss - Allstate Sugar Bowl

Rise and shine, Bulldog fans. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl this evening.

After a nearly month-long hiatus from playing, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this evening as they converge on New Orleans, Louisiana, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Today's contest will be a rematch of a regular-season bout that took place in Athens earlier this year. In that contest, the Bulldogs' offense outlasted the Rebels to the tune of a 43-35 victory. Georgia's offense scored on every possession of the game.

Georgia has already emerged victorious in a rematch this season, as they avenged their only loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship. In that rematch, the Dawgs held the Crimson Tide to just seven total points.

Should Georgia's defense be able to turn in performances similar to the ones it has been turning in as of late, the Bulldogs will have an excellent opportunity to emerge victorious over the Rebels for the second time this season.

Differences From Previous matchup Between Georgia and Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Georgia and Ole Miss have played each other already this season, there are a vast number of differences between the two contests. The most notable being Ole Miss' head coach, Pete Golding.

Golding served as the team's defensive coordinator in the first matchup, but will now be the team's head coach for this matchup following the dramatic departure of Lane Kiffin, who took the LSU head coaching position following the regular season.

The Bulldogs have also experienced some changes, as the team has dealt with a handful of injuries since their previous matchup. The most notable being defensive player Gabe Harris, who is currently battling a toe injury.

With a win today, the Bulldogs will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals and will be one step closer to reaching their third national title in five seasons. With a loss, the Dawgs will suffer yet another disappointing end to their season.

Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be made nationally available on ESPN. Stay tuned for coverage from Georgia's matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)