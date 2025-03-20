Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Receive Way-Too-Early Prediction To Upset Clemson In 2025
Georgia Tech is in the midst of spring practice right now and the start of the regular season is still five months away, but there is already some hype starting to form around the Yellow Jackets for the 2025 season. After back-to-back 7-6 seasons, which exceeded preseason expectations, and several ranked ACC wins, is Brent Key's program ready for a big-time breakthrough this season?
The Yellow Jackets are getting some preseason hype as a sleeper team to watch in the ACC, but to win the ACC, they are going to have to go through Clemson, who has been the dominant program in the conference for the past decade. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014, but they are going to get a chance to do that in week three of this season when they welcome the Tigers to Atlanta. This is going to be the conference opener for both teams and given how the Yellow Jackets schedule plays out after they face Clemson, Georgia Tech would be favored to make it to Charlotte if they can find a way to beat the Tigers.
Can they though? Brent Key has won big ACC games in his two seasons in Atlanta and Bleacher Report's Morgan Moriarty predicted the Yellow Jackets to get a big win in week three:
"Clemson has a nine-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, dating back to 2015. And although Clemson is expected to be in the mix for the playoff once again in 2025, don't sleep on this early-season ACC matchup. Georgia Tech gets the Tigers in Bobby Dodd Stadium this year, and have the talent to pull off an upset.
The Yellow Jackets return starting quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, receiver Malik Rutherford and several key pieces along the offensive line. Tech's defense will be pretty young, but true freshman safety Tae Harris could get meaningful reps early.
Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key will be looking for a signature ACC win in 2025. Upsetting the Tigers at home would give him just that. Clemson's ACC title game hopes should still be in even with a loss here, as well."
While Brent Key already has quite a few signature ACC wins under his belt, this would be the biggest. Beating the Tigers and ending the losing streak against their rival would be huge and would set the stage for what could be a 2025 season to remember on The Flats.
Additional Links
2026 Georgia Tech RB Target Jayvian Tanelus Schedules Official Visit With the Yellow Jackets
What Will It Take For Georgia Tech To Return to the Big Stage and Participate in March Madness?
2025 NCAA Women's Tournament Odds: UCLA Is The Favorite to Win Their Region, But Could A Surprise Team Emerge?