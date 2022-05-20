Andrew Jenkins 9th Inning Home Run lifts Georgia Tech Past Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Baseball entered the night on a three-game winning streak and was needing a good series against Pittsburgh this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are on the bubble for the postseason according to some and a good series against a solid Pitt team would help a lot. John Medich was getting the start on the mound for Georgia Tech in hopes to have a solid outing.

While in their last ACC series against Clemson, Georgia Tech started every game slow and got behind. That was not the case for this game. Georgia Tech scored six runs in the first inning and could not have started better. Tres Gonzales had an RBI double to make it 1-0 and then Tim Borden had an RBI single to get it to 2-0.

Drew Compton would really open things up with a three-run homer that scored Borden and Stephen Reid and made the game 5-0. Colin Hall would score on a wild pitch to make it 6-0 and that would be it for the Yellow Jackets in the first inning.

Borden would continue his night in the top of the third by hitting a solo home run to make it 7-0 and Georgia Tech was rolling.

Pittsburgh did get on the board in the third inning thanks to an RBI double to make it a 7-1 game. Georgia Tech was still in control, but Pitt would make a charge.

After scoring their first run, Pittsburgh got after Medich and put together some offense in the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-RBI single made it 7-3 and then the Panthers made it 7-4 after a wild pitch. Pitt closed the game to just one run after a two-RBI double.

It was a disastrous inning for the Yellow Jackets and manager Danny Hall probably left Medich in for too long. Taking him out while up 7-0 would have been better than leaving him in for another inning. Sam Crawford would replace Medich.

The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded in the seventh after a couple of hits by Gonzales and Parada and Borden was hit by a pitch. However, Reid grounded into a double play and the inning was over.

Crawford would get one out in the seventh but would be replaced by Zach Maxwell after giving up a single.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Pittsburgh tied the game on a solo home run to make it 7-7. It would be the only run of the inning for the Panthers and Georgia Tech would have a chance to take the lead in the ninth inning.

After Chandler Simpson and Parada were out, Jenkins came up to the plate and hit the go-ahead home run with two outs to take an 8-7 lead.

Maxwell would come back out to pitch the ninth inning and finish the game.

He lead the ninth inning with a leadoff walk and Pitt could end the game with one swing of the bat. However, Maxwell got two more strikeouts and Georgia Tech would get out of this one alive and get their fourth straight win.

This is a huge win for Georgia Tech, but they should not feel comfortable. They need to get another win or two in the series to strengthen their resume.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.

