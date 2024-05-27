BREAKING: Georgia Tech Selected For 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Will Play In Athens Region
Georgia Tech had to wait out the selection day process today and after a lot of talk about what might happen, the Yellow Jackets were included in this year's NCAA Tournament bracket. They will be headed to Athens, where the rival Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting. Army and UNC Wilmington are the other teams in the region.
Over the past few weeks, it looked like Georgia Tech was going to safely play themselves into an NCAA Tournament bid. They won four straight ACC series, including one against Virginia and one against Virginia Tech, but they had that series winning streak broken in a series loss to Clemson. They followed that up with a loss to Auburn, a team that was not considered to be on the bubble and had a poor conference record, but they followed it up with a huge series win against Duke. It seemed like Georgia Tech was bouncing in and out of the field of 64 projections with each game.
They dropped their final series of the regular season against Florida State and then had a dismal performance in the ACC Tournament. They fell behind early against the Seminoles and despite a late push, FSU won. They were then run-ruled vs Virginia 13-0 and they have had to wait to see whether or not they would be selected. Their RPI fell to 48 coming into the day and they were considered among the first four teams out in many projections coming into today. Danny Hall's team was included though and will get a chance to compete.
This team did improve a ton over the final stretch of the season and they won five of their last seven ACC series and played eight straight games and 11 of its last 12 games against Top 20 opponents. Georgia Tech won six ACC series this season, more than any ACC team other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7); among Power 5 conferences, only 10 programs won more series.
The Yellow Jackets finished with 14 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins in the RPI, ranking top 25 nationally.
After missing out on the Tournament last season, Hall is able to guide the program back to another regional. However, Hall has not been able to get Georgia Tech out of a regional since the 2006 season, which was also the last time that Georgia Tech got to the College World Series. This team has the offensive firepower with Drew Burress, Matthew Ellis, and Payton Green leading the way, but the big question is going to be about the Yellow Jackets pitching. Georgia Tech comes into the Tournament with a 6.65 team ERA, which ranks 207th in the country and dead last in the ACC. If they want to advance out of this regional, they are going to have to have better pitching.
It was a close call, but the Yellow Jackets made the cut. Now they will have to prove they belong in this Tournament, starting this weekend.