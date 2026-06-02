Decision-Making by James Ramsey Comes Into Question as Georgia Tech's Super Regional Drought Continues

Georgia Tech's Super Regional drought is going to carry on for another season.

The Yellow Jackets held a 7-3 lead over Oklahoma in the 7th inning today, but lost in extra innings on a walk off home that sends the Sooners to the next round and one of the most talented teams in Georgia Tech history to the offseason.

When you lose games in the fashion that they did last night and today, it is not just one thing, but there are some decisons from head coach James Ramsey that are going to be under the spotlight.

Not pitching Mason Patel on Sunday night

Let's go back to Sunday night.

Georgia Tech had an 8-2 lead over Oklahoma, and starter Jackson Blakely got into a bit of a jam. He gave up a leadoff home run and then hit a batter and gave up a single to put two runners on. With the score 8-3, Ramsey turned to Caden Gaudette in the bullpen instead of Mason Patel, who has been Georgia Tech's most consistent reliever for the past two seasons.

While Gaudette has been good this season, he had thrown 14 pitches the night before against the Sooners and Patel had not pitched all weekend. Given that Patel went 100 pitches today, including five scoreless innings, it is a wonder that Ramsey did not go to him to try and win the game for the Yellow Jackets last night.

But things did not get better in terms of decision making today.

Let Patel go too long today

Starting Carson Ballard was not the best move today either, but that was at least defensible. Given that Patel threw 100 pitches today, the plan seemed to be try to get 3-4 quick innings from Ballard and then let Patel take over and win the game. Ballard was only able to go one inning today and the Patel was put in.

He was able to throw 6.1 IP today, but Ramsey probably should have taken him out after he finished the 6th inning and put in someone else. However, he kept Patel in, and after a leadoff double and a single, OU had runners on second and third with no outs. The Sooners were able to get two runs in the 7th to cut the lead to 7-5 and it looked like Patel's night was over.

It wasn't, even though it probably should have been. After striking out the leadoff batter in the 8th, a single and a double put a pair of runners on, and they scored another run to cut the lead to 7-6, and Dylan Loy was brought in. He got a double play and got the game to the 9th, but the damage was done.

Pulling Loy for McKee

The most questionable decision from Ramsey today came in the 9th inning.

After Loy was able to get out of the 8th inning on just four pitches, it seemed like the logical thing to put him back in the game. He is one of the best arms that Georgia Tech has in the bullpen and had only thrown 31 pitches total on the weekend

Instead of going back to Loy or another fresh pitcher, Ramsey opted to go with Tate McKee, the Yellow Jackets' No. 1 starter. In Saturday's win over Oklahoma, McKee threw 104 pitches in six innings.

After a leadoff walk, a groundout moved the runner to second and then an RBI single tied the game. McKee got out of the inning, but then in extras, a leadoff home run ended Georgia Tech's historic season.

Instead of going to a fresher arm, Ramsey went back to a pitcher who threw over 100 pitches not even 48 hours ago.

Now, the Yellow Jackets' offense went quiet over the last four innings and they were not able to get any insurance runs, but in his first post season as the head coach, Ramsey made some baffling decisions and as a result, Georgia Tech turned an 8-2 lead and a 7-3 lead into a loss.

Georgia Tech has seen plenty of heartbreak over the years, but this one is going to be remembered for years to come.