LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Oklahoma Sooners, Atlanta Regional Title Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Mason Patel is replacing Ballard in the bottom of the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech. OU leads 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A runner reached on an error and then a one out, 2-run home run gave Oklahoma a 2-0 lead. A pair of singles gave the Sooners two more base runners and then a two out RBI single made it 3-0 in favor of the Sooners. After a mound visit, Ballard got the final out, but the Yellow Jackets trail 3-0 heading to the 2nd. Note, Georgia Tech is 18-6 this season when the opposing team scores first.

Top of the 1st

A leadoff double and a one out single from Advincula put runners on the corners for Georgia Tech, but Lackey grounded into a double play to end the top of the 1st. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for today's regional title:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. LF Parker Brosius

9. DH Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech led 8-2 in the 4th inning yesterday, but a furious rally from Oklahoma forced a Game 7, winner-take-all, in Atlanta today. If the Yellow Jackets win, they will advance to their first Super Regional since 2006 and will host Kansas next weekend.