How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Oklahoma Sooners In Atlanta Regional Final

Who is ready for a rematch?

After beating The Citadel in an elimination game earlier today, Oklahoma is going to be the team that will face Georgia Tech in the Atlanta regional final. The Yellow Jackets topped the Sooners last night, 9-3 and with a win tonight, Georgia Tech will advance to its first Super Regional since 2006.

The Yellow Jackets have been arguably the top team in the entire tournament in their first two games. They took down UIC in the opening game 22-5 and used a late burst last night to beat Oklahoma 9-3. They are outscoring their opponents 31-8 so far and have not used much of their top pitching options in the process.

Game Information

Current Record: Georgia Tech (50-9, 26-5 ACC) vs Oklahoma (34-22, 14-16 SEC)

Where: Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Date and Times: Sunday, May 31st at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Can Georgia Tech remain hot?

Georgia Tech's offense has been close to unstoppable so far in the NCAA Tournament | Georgia Tech Athletic

When you start 2-0 in a regional, you have a lot going right for you, especially when it comes to pitching.

In the opening game vs UIC, Georgia Tech got a good start from Carson Ballard and did not have to use any of their usual pitchers out of the bullpen. They threw out Jake Lankie, Jamie Vicens, Charlie Wilcox, and Adam McKelvey.

Last night, Georgia Tech was able to get six solid innings from Tate McKee and then only used Caden Gaudette and Dylan Loy. Mason Patel, Justin Shadek, Dimitri Angelakos, or Brett Barfield have not had to enter any game yet and they are going to be fresh for the game tonight and if Georgia Tech has to play tomorrow in an elimination game scenario.

Jackson Blakely has also not pitched yet and I would suspect that he is going to be the guy today for Georgia Tech. Blakely has turned into one of the ACC's best starters and leads the team with a 2.79 ERA.

Things have lined up perfectly for Georgia Tech so far in this regional and they have every advantage that you could want heading into tonight's regional final against Oklahoma.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to exorcise 20 years of postseason demons tonight and advance to hosting the super regional next weekend. Will they get that done tonight or will they need to play another game tomorrow to try and get the job done?