Final NCAA Tournament Projections for Georgia Tech Before Selection Day

Find out where the latest projections have Georgia Tech going for the NCAA Tournament

While Georgia Tech only went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament, they had a great end to their season and project to make the NCAA Tournament with ease. The Yellow Jackets are clicking on all cylinders on offense heading into the tournament and are going to be a tough out for any team.

Georgia Tech is seemingly a lock for a number two seed in a regional, but the question still remains on where the Yellow Jackets are going to be heading. The last couple of weeks of projections has seen Georgia Tech be projected to play in places like Statesboro, GA, Hattiesburg, MS, and Auburn, AL. The latest projection from D1Baseball.com has Georgia Tech heading somewhere a little bit further out west.

The latest field of 64 projections from D1Baseball has Georgia Tech heading to the state of California to be in the region headlined by second overall seed Stanford. The other two teams included are San Diego and New Mexico State.

Stanford has been a fantastic team and had a 40-14 regular-season record. San Diego had a regular-season record of 36-18 and got an automatic bid courtesy of winning their conference tournament. New Mexico State had a 24-32 regular-season record.

Stanford would be a tough team to beat, but Tech has the offense to beat a team like the Cardinal. If this were to be the region, San Diego would be a tough out as well. The Toreros were up for an at-large bid even if they did not win their conference tournament and would be a formidable opponent.

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament is set for Monday at 12:00 p.m and can be seen on ESPN2

