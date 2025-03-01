Final Score: Georgia Tech Scores Nine Runs In 6th Inning To Win 14-1 And Clinch Series vs Western Michigan
It was another dominant day for the Georgia Tech offense against Western Michigan. Throught the first five innings, it seemed like a modest day was in store for Georgia Tech as they had a 5-1 lead, but they took their game to another level in the 6th inning by scoring nine runs and putting the Broncos away.
The Yellow Jackets ended up scoring 14 runs on 17 hits and run-ruling Western Michigan 14-1 in seven innings. Seven of Georgia Tech's nine hitters had multi hit games and the amazing thing about today's 14 run game was that there was only one home run hit. Both Carson Kerce and Kyle Lodise had 3 RBIs each in Georgia Tech's win today.
While the offense did its thing today, the pitching was very good as well. Brady Jones got the start for Georgia Tech and struck out nine batters in five innings, allowing three hits and walking three batters. Sam Swygert struck two batters out in the 6th and Jaylen Paden got the final three outs of the game in the 7th.
This win moves Georgia Tech to 9-2 and clinches the series against Western Michigan. The Yellow Jackets go for the sweep and their fourth straight win tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Let's recap the day.
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH Drew Rogers
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Brady Jones was the starter today on the mound for Georgia Tech.
After Jones worked a scoreless top of the inning, the offense got on the board. Lodise reached on a throwing error, but was later thrown out. Burress doubled to give Georgia Tech a baserunner and Schmidt brought him home with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Hernandez flew out and Neises struck out to end the inning.
It did not take long for the Broncos to strike back though. A leadoff single got things started for WMU, but after Jones struck out the next two batters, it looked like it was going to be a quick inning. However, the lead runner got to second on a failed pickoff attempt and then an RBI single tied the game 1-1. Jones got the last out, but the Yellow Jackets no longer had the lead.
As quickly as WMU tied the game, Georgia Tech got it right back. Lackey led the inning off with a single and then got to third thanks to a wild pitch and a flyout from Brosius. Rogers walked to put runners on the corners and then Lackey scored on an error to make it 2-1. Lodise hit a sac fly to add another run and make it 3-1 before Burress flew out to end the inning.
Jones allowed a leadoff single and then a walk to put two runners on, but struck out three of the next four batters to get out of the inning without allowing any runs.
Schmidt walked to start the inning and then Hernandez doubled to put runners on second and third for the Yellow Jackets with no outs. Nieses grounded out, but Lackey drove in a runner on a fielder's choice to make it 4-1. Brosius flew out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech added to its lead going to the 4th.
Jones worked scoreless innings in the 4th and 5th. In the bottom of the 5th, Hernandez flew out to start the inning, but back-to-back singles from Neises and Lackey put runners on the corners with one out. Lackey stole second and then Brosius hit a sac fly to extend the lead to 5-1. Rogers struck out swinging to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets added another run.
Sam Swygert came in to replace Jones on the mound and he kept things going by striking out two batters and getting to the bottom of the inning with the Yellow Jackets leading 5-1.
The game was completely blown open in the bottom of the 6th. Georgia Tech would score nine runs and effecively end the game.
Kerce was hit by a pitch to give Georgia Tech a baserunner and after Lodise struck out, he stole second. Burress walked to put runners on first and second with one out, then back-to-back RBI singles from Schmidt and Hernandez made it 7-1. Georgia Tech was not done though. Neises hit and RBI double to make it 8-1 and Lackey made it four straight hits with an RBI single to push the lead to 9-1. After a pitching change for WMU, Brosius kep the streak alive with an RBI single of his own to push the score to 10-1. He stole second, but Rogers then struck out. With only one out remaining, it was back to Kerce, who started the inning and he got an RBI single to make it 12-1, giving Georgia Tech seven runs in the inning. Lodise kept the dominant inning rolling with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 14-1.
Burress and Schmidt would single to give Georgia Tech runners at the corners with two outs, but Hernandez flew out to end the inning. The game was more or less wrapped after that inning. Jaylen Paden came into the game and pitched an easy 7th inning to get the 14-1 win for Georgia Tech.
