Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech Basketball vs NC State
After a big win on the road vs Pittsburgh this week, Georgia Tech is back at home and looking to get their ninth conference win of the year when they face NC State. The Yellow Jackets are in position for a 1st round bye in the ACC Tournament if they can finish their final three games strong.
Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) captured a 73-67 win Tuesday at Pittsburgh to earn a split of its two-game road trip, and comes back home having won five of its last seven games. The Yellow Jackets have won their last four ACC home games, including a 60-52 win over Stanford and a 90-88 overtime win against Stanford in mid-February, a 77-70 win over No. 21 Louisville to open the month, and a 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 22. Tech also has won twice on the road (Pitt and its 3-OT win at Clemson) during February.
NC State (11-17, 4-13 ACC) lost nine-straight games between Jan. 11 and Feb. 12, but has rebounded to split its last four, including a 70-62 win over Boston College and an 85-73 win over Wake Forest, both at home. The Wolfpack come to Atlanta on the heels of a 74-60 loss Wednesday to Syracuse on the road, where they are 0-9 this season.
Tech has won 5 of its last 7 games, 6 of its last 9.
Georgia Tech is 12-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 6-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.
Tech has won 4-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.
Georgia Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest next Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Tech’s win over Pitt coupled with Virginia Tech’s loss to Louisville Tuesday night and Florida State’s loss to North Carolina Monday leaves the Yellow Jackets alone in 8th place in the ACC standings heading into this weekend’s games. Tech remains in position for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if the tournament were to begin today.
Five Yellow Jackets have averages in double-digits for ACC games – Naithan George (14.8), Lance Terry (14.3), Duncan Powell (14.1), Baye Ndongo (13.2) and Javian McCollum (12.9). All five players are averaging in double figures for the full season as well, something that hasn’t happened for the Yellow Jackets since 1991-92 and only three times in program history.
Tech has exceeded 1 point per possession in 8 of its last 10 games and is 6-4 in those games. The Jackets have limited their opponents to less than 1 point per possession only 3 times in that stretch, winning all 3 (Virginia Tech, Louisville, Stanford).
Duncan Powell averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last 10 games, scoring double digits 9 of them and 20 or more in 3 games. The Sacramento State transfer hit 44.2% (53-of-120) from the floor, 39.3% (24-of-61) from three-point range and 75.5% (37-of-49) from the foul line in that stretch.
Lance Terry logged his first complete game of the season, never leaving the court at Pittsburgh. He logged six 40-minute games during the 2022-23 season.
Over Tech’s last 11 games (beginning with Clemson on Jan. 14), Baye Ndongo has averaged 14.1 points (10 double-digit games) and 11.8 rebounds (8 double-digit games). He has shot 52.6% percent from the floor, while recording 18 assists, team-high 15 blocked shots and a team-high 16 steals.
Ndongo could become only the second Tech player, since blocked shots and steals began to be tracked as official statistics in 1976-77, to lead the Yellow Jackets in both categories. The sophomore leads Tech in blocked shots (27) and is second to Lance Terry in steals (29 to Terry’s 31). Ndongo does, however, lead the Jackets in both categories in ACC games (20 each).
Prediction
Georgia Tech is playing well right now and while the Wolfpack have been a poor team this season, they are going to be fighting for their life to make the ACC Tournament and they will see this game as winnable. Still, Georgia Tech has been playing well at home, not to mention getting bounce back games from Nait George and Duncan Powell on Tuesday. I like the Yellow Jackets to win and get above .500 heading into their final two games of the year.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 78, NC State 72
