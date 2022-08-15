Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tech Baseball Star Xzavion Curry Set to Make MLB Debut Tonight

Georgia Tech's Xzavion Curry will make his MLB Debut tonight for Cleveland

A former Georgia Tech Baseball standout is going to be making his MLB debut tonight. 

Pitcher Xzavion Curry is going to be on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians tonight when they take on the Detroit Tigers tonight in the second game of the doubleheader between the teams. 

Curry was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft after a standout career at Georgia Tech. Curry recorded 40 career starts and worked to a 4.53 ERA, throwing one complete-game shutout and three combined shutouts in 232.2 innings while a pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.

Curry has been one of the most impressive pitching prospects for Cleveland. In 38 appearances and 36 starts across the minor leagues, he’s recorded a 16-5 record and 2.90 ERA with 236 strikeouts in 198.2 innings. 

It will be great to see another former Yellow Jacket make his MLB debut tonight and what is the start of a long and successful career for Curry. 

