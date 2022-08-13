Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Praises Jeff Sims After First Scrimmage

Georgia Tech Football took the field today for their first scrimmage of fall camp. The team played inside of Bobby Dodd stadium and it was the first chance this fall for the offense and defense to face each other in this situation. There was positivity coming out of the scrimmage and it seemed like an all-around good day for Georgia Tech.

One of the guys that seemed to stand out for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday was quarterback Jeff Sims. Sims is hoping to put together his best season yet in 2022 under new offensive coordinator Chip Long and how good the offense is and if the team can outperform its expectations may hinge on his growth.

After the scrimmage, head coach Geoff Collins did not hesitate to talk about how good of a day that he thought Sims had and how important that is for the offense and program.

"That was great for everybody in the organization. To see him make really good decisions and move the ball down the field and they were not easy yards. They had to earn the entire drive. I was proud of the execution and proud of the way that they worked together and we just have to continue and go and build all the way until the first game and beyond."

Hopefully, this is the start of a breakout season for the talented quarterback. The Yellow Jackets hold another scrimmage next Saturday and it will be another chance for Sims to show his progression and how far he has come since the spring and summer ahead of the 2022 season.

