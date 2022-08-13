Skip to main content

Tariq Carpenter and Jordan Mason make NFL Debuts for Packers and 49ers

Tariq Carpenter and Jordan Mason got their first taste of NFL action tonight

After Tre Swilling made his NFL debut last night, another pair of former Georgia Tech Football standouts got on the field for their first time in the NFL. 

Running back Jordan Mason, now of the San Francisco 49ers, and Tariq Carpenter, now of the Green Bay Packers, faced off in an NFL preseason game tonight and both guys got a chance to get on the field and play. 

Jordan Mason and Tariq Carpenter

Jordan Mason

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason

Tariq Carpenter

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Tariq Carpenter
Green Bay Packers Defensive Back Tariq Carpenter

Mason finished the night with six carries for 30 yards, which was third on the team. He did not see action until the second half of the game, but he made the most of the opportunity that he did have. 

Carpenter was on the opposite side and he finished the night with five tackles for the Packers, which was tied for second on the team. 

Both guys are fighting for roster spots on the team and are going to have chances in the next two preseason games to secure spots on the roster. Expect both guys to see increased volume in the next two games, as most of the starters will not play for either team. 

Green Bay Packers Defensive Back Tariq Carpenter
