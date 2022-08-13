Everything Assistant Head Coach David Turner Said After Friday's Practice

The assistant head coach on the defensive side of the football for Georgia Tech, David Turner, spoke to the media after Friday's practice at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Here is everything that Turner had to say.

1. On the progression from the defensive line from the spring and into fall camp...

"Yeah. I would say probably the last three days I have seen the guys starting to make a bigger jump, they are understanding the techniques and understanding what we are asking them to do. We have focused and honed in on particular skills and certain situations. I am pleased with where they are right now and I am pleased with the group."

2. On the two freshmen (Horace Lockett and KJ Miles) and transfer (Daniel Carson)...

"Surprisingly, Horace Lockett has had a couple of good days. KJ Miles is coming around, but I am pleased with the group, those two guys that we brought in at tackle. Daniel Carson is starting to settle in and starting to understand the terminology and understand my teaching and what we are trying to get out of him. I saw him take a step up today and he is building on that. Those three guys, the two freshmen, and the transfer, I am pleased with where they are. It is always a process each and every day and try to pick out one thing. I tell the guys to pick out one thing each day to say when you walk off the field and get better at and I am starting to see those guys hopefully they will continue to trend upward and get better each day."

3. On if Locket, Miles, or Carson could play a significant role this season...

"Well, obviously we hope Daniel will be able to provide either some depth or be a starter. It is a little early for the freshmen, I am about four or five deep right now, I got ten guys, two positions. We have a couple of walk-ons that are starting to come around so I am pleased with the group overall. I don't know, I would like to have roles for everybody, so everybody could have a chance to play. Fact is, everybody, won't but those two guys, the freshmen, I don't know, but Daniel yes. We gotta get him going, obviously, being an older guy he has played college football. Those freshmen, I tell them all the time they are gonna play if they pick it up and if they know what to do. The first thing is knowing what to do and the next part is knowing how to do it, so it is still a little bit early for that.

4. On D'Quan Douse...

"He is by far the most consistent. I mean every day, he shows up, he does not say anything, you can yell at him, you can get on him and it just rolls off his back and he keeps rolling. I am pleased with where he is. Makius (Scott) has taken a step this fall. I see him at a different speed and level, trying to get better. Those two guys have been the most consistent and we are trying to get everyone else up to their level right now. By no means have we arrived, but D'Quan, I mean he is kinda like the Energizer bunny, so every day he is the same and that is the best thing that I can say about him. Just every single day, just the same."

5. On if Keion White will settle in on the inside or outside...

"I imagine that he is a guy that we can use at several positions. We are still trying to figure that out and get our packages together but he is a guy with his skill set and size who could play outside and I have had experience with those guys that can do both, play inside and play outside, and he is a guy that has shown the ability. Now we just have to try and figure out the packages and get him in the right spot."

6. On how Zeek Biggers is coming along...

"I think he is coming along. The last two days have been by far his two best days. I think part of it is he is starting to get some confidence now and as he gains confidence, that will allow him to play faster and allow him to play harder and more violent up front but he is starting to come around. I am pleased with where he is at. He's just got to understand that there is going to be some hard coaching and he's just got to listen to what I am saying and now how I am saying it and keep rolling, but he is starting to come along."

7. On what he thinks is the biggest strength and the biggest emphasis at the position...

"I think that the point of emphasis is that we have got to be able to stop the run. That is first and foremost. We gave up I believe 182 yards a game or something like that last year, so we have to cut that down. Be able to stop the run on first and second down and then get to third down. Third down is a moot point if you can't get stops on first and second down. We gotta be better on first and second down and being more consistent with gapping it up and stopping the run and getting to third down. If we do that and get to third down, then we will have enough to where we will get after some people."

8. On if he likes to rotate guys to keep them fresh for the fourth quarter...

"Oh yeah. What these guys have to do, these big guys, there is no question. The ultimate deal is that a guy might play 30-35 snaps so you gotta have at least two deep, so you gotta have three. Those guys can't play 60-70 snaps a game, it's just physically impossible to play at the level we need them to play at and over the course of 12 games, they will just get worn out, so we gotta be able to rotate guys to develop some depth."

9. On what his title of run game coordinator entails for him and what he saw from last year's film that needs to be fixed the most...

"It is just a matter of everybody doing their job consistently, guys being where they are supposed to be, don't try to make up stuff, don't try to get out of your gap, don't try to be a hero. It is just a matter of every snap, guys doing their job, be where you are supposed to be in the defense. Fit where you are supposed to fit in the defense. Those are the things that we are really harping on. Everybody has a responsibility and job and it is a matter of you gotta get off a block and make a play so those are the things that we have been focusing on this fall."

10. On the development of T.K. Chimedza and Akelo Stone...

"T.K. is practicing better than he did in the spring. It is noticeable and hopefully, he understands that this is his last go around, and what he does now is really it. I think he has a little bit more of a sense of urgency, to get out here every day, play smarter. play faster, those are the things we are asking him to do. Akelo, he is still a young guy. He has battled a lot of things and gone through more things than someone should have to go through in terms of his family situation. Every day he is fighting and trying to get better.

My whole deal is if guys are working and trying to do what I ask them to do, I can fix all the other stuff. I tell them every day to worry about the things you got control over and that is attitude and effort. Go out and work and keep a good attitude and I can fix the other stuff. I guess I am good enough to think I can. Akelo has still got a little maturing to do but I am pleased about where he is and he's gotta get better. I think football is important to him, I know he wants to be really good and as long as he has that drive and motivation, he will be all right.

