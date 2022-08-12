Skip to main content

Georgia Tech 2023 Quarterback Target Colin Houck Commits to Mississippi State for Baseball

Colin Houck has decided to pursue baseball and will play at Mississippi State

Georgia Tech's top quarterback target for the 2023 recruiting class is officially off the board. 

Colin Houck of Parkview High School has decided that he is going to pursue baseball at the collegiate level and will attend Mississippi State. 

Houck is a good player in both sports and would have been a great get for Georgia Tech in either baseball or football. 

As far as the quarterback recruiting for Georgia Tech goes, I don't know that they will heavily pursue one for this class. Houck was the top guy and if they decide to pursue another, there is not an obvious candidate out there. 

Georgia Tech does not need a quarterback in this class, as Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, Taisun Phommachanh, and Zach Pyron can all return next year. It will be a bit of a crowded room and that is why I don't think you will see the Yellow Jackets coaching staff heavily pursue a player unless it is someone they can't pass up. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tre Swilling makes NFL debut for Tennessee Titans

Everything offensive coordinator Chip Long had to say after Thursday's Practice

Charlie Thomas is excited about the new faces in the program and being a leader

Keion White was named to The Athletic's "Freaks list"

Myles Sims embracing the opportunity to compete for starting job

Georgia Tech's Luke Bartnicki signs contract with New York Mets

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 athlete Boo Carter

2025 catcher Dominic Stephenson commits to Georgia Tech

Colin Houck, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech 2023 Quarterback Target Colin Houck Commits to Mississippi State for Baseball

By Jackson Caudell14 minutes ago
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Prospect Devin Brafford

By Jackson Caudell8 hours ago
Tre Swilling made his NFL debut tonight
Football

Tre Swilling Makes NFL Debut for Tennessee Titans

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Everything Offensive Coordinator Chip Long had to say After Thursday's Practice

By Jackson CaudellAug 11, 2022 5:25 PM EDT
Charlie Thomas
Football

Charlie Thomas is Excited About the New Faces in the Program and Being a Leader

By Jackson CaudellAug 11, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Georgia Tech Defensive End Keion White
Football

Keion White Named to the Athletics "Freaks List"

By Jackson CaudellAug 11, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
2025 Prospect Dominic Stephenson
Baseball

2025 Catcher Dominic Stephenson Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellAug 10, 2022 2:45 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Defensive Back Myles Sims
Football

Myles Sims Embracing Opportunity to Compete for Starting Job

By Jackson CaudellAug 10, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
2024 Prospect Boo Carter
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Athlete Boo Carter

By Jackson CaudellAug 10, 2022 11:00 AM EDT