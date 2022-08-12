Georgia Tech's top quarterback target for the 2023 recruiting class is officially off the board.

Colin Houck of Parkview High School has decided that he is going to pursue baseball at the collegiate level and will attend Mississippi State.

Houck is a good player in both sports and would have been a great get for Georgia Tech in either baseball or football.

As far as the quarterback recruiting for Georgia Tech goes, I don't know that they will heavily pursue one for this class. Houck was the top guy and if they decide to pursue another, there is not an obvious candidate out there.

Georgia Tech does not need a quarterback in this class, as Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, Taisun Phommachanh, and Zach Pyron can all return next year. It will be a bit of a crowded room and that is why I don't think you will see the Yellow Jackets coaching staff heavily pursue a player unless it is someone they can't pass up.

