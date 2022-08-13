What did Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard Have to Say After Friday's Practice?

Georgia Tech wrapped up another fall camp practice on Friday and defensive line coaches David Turner and Larry Knight spoke to the media. Joining them afterward was defensive linemen Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard.

Here is what Scott and Kennard had to say after Friday's practice.

Makius Scott

1. On what it means to wear number eight...

"It means a lot. Just seeing what that number means to the community, to the GT community, the GT Family and I am just honored and blessed to wear it."

2. On what he attributes to the progress he has made inside...

"I feel like technique. Really just emphasizing just hands, feet, and eyes. Just going, just trying to take it to the next level.

3. On what he feels that he has gotten better at...

"My technique and my hand placements in the run game and my strength as well.

4. On what it is like playing for Coach Turner...

"We look up to him because he has so much experience and so much knowledge of the game. He has been around for 30 plus years, so just having that ear in our group, it means a lot to us."

5. On the bond he has with offensive tackle Jordan Williams...

"I have known Jordan since elementary school and we came up together from Gainesville, all throughout elementary school and high school and now college, so we just have a great bond and we have been locked in with each other since little age so the bond has just been bigger and bigger every year."

6. On if he spoke with Peyton Manning or Morgan Burnett about Demaryius Thomas and the honor of wearing #8...

"They told me to honor it well, no pressure, just honor it well, honor his name well and honor the number and have a chip on my shoulder every time I go out there and play."

7. His thoughts on defensive linemen wearing single digits...

"I love it. I like defensive linemen in single-digit numbers.

8. On what most impresses him about Keion White...

"In the weight room he is a freak, he is a freak in the weight room. Athleticism, strength, he is just smart on the field, he has everything that you need."

Kyle Kennard

1. On the competition at the edge rush spot...

"It is very intense. I don't know if he told you but it is a "what have you done for me lately" kind of situation, so if you had a bad day, you won't be the one the next day. So it is just a matter of consistency."

2. On if he feels comfortable out there and if he can put everything he has learned to good use...

"I feel way more mature in how I play and most of all how I prepare like getting treatment, how early I am in the building, and things like that. I feel I took a big step in my maturity."

3. On where he has seen the biggest growth in his game...

"Probably my strength, like holding blocks and stuff like that, I have always felt like I was a decent pass rusher but it has been a problem with me, being physical and holding stuff down.

4. On if he feels they are further along with install compared to previous years...

"I feel like we are installing plays daily, which may sound like a lot to some. A lot of our plays, we have seen before in OTA's, so it is not that hard for us to grab it, or at least it shouldn't be for the newer people.

5. On if he has noticed the difference with Coach Collins being hands-on with the defense...

"It is always good having more expertise and knowledge on the defensive side of the ball, no matter who it is."

6. On how the techniques he is now learning are different than previously...

"It is a lot of the same things. If anything is different, like a step or a hand placement or something, it is very similar to the old teaching, there are not very many ways that you can teach it differently. I will say that Coach Knight teaches more of a modern game"

7. On if he gets added motivation from being doubted and not putting up the sack numbers last year...

"We have a chip on our shoulder every day. When we come in the meeting rooms, we talk about leading the defense or leading the conference in pass rush and leading the conference in run defense and I feel like we preach those goals daily. We are working towards it."

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech 2023 quarterback target Colin Houck commits to Mississippi State for baseball

Georgia Tech basketball offers 2024 prospect Devin Brafford

Tre Swilling makes NFL debut for Tennessee Titans

Everything offensive coordinator Chip Long had to say after Thursday's Practice

Charlie Thomas is excited about the new faces in the program and being a leader

Keion White was named to The Athletic's "Freaks list"

Myles Sims embracing the opportunity to compete for starting job

Georgia Tech's Luke Bartnicki signs contract with New York Mets