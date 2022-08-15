Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Recruiting Board for August

Kickoff is nearly three weeks away and Georgia Tech is currently in fall camp getting ready for the Clemson Tigers in week one. Recruiting has taken a backseat in the month of August because of the dead period and that means it is a good time to reassess the board for the Yellow Jackets.

Let's take a look at the wide receiver board for Tech.

Georgia Tech has one wide receiver committed so far in the 2023 class with Norcross wide receiver Zion Taylor committing over the summer. That is a good starting point for Georgia in this class, but they would probably like to add a couple of more.

I think that the top guy on the board for Georgia Tech is Damare Franklin, from Kathleen, GA. Franklin got an offer from the Yellow Jackets in June and then took an unofficial visit to The Flats on June 25th. Recently, Franklin tweeted out that he will be attending the game against Clemson on September 5th.

Georgia Tech is currently the only offer that Franklin has and it is safe to say the Yellow Jackets are probably the leaders in this recruitment.

After Franklin, it is tough to get a read on if Georgia Tech is in on any receivers. There have not been any recent visitors and none planned at the moment.

Georgia Tech does not need to add a ton of receivers, as they have a lot of young guys that could be back in 2023. Leo Blackburn, Kalani Norris, Nate McCollum, Avery Boyd, Ryan King, Malik Rutherford, D.J. Moore, Juju Lewis, James Blackstrain, Jamal Haynes, Josh Sexton, Chase Sippola, and Luke Moseley are guys that will likely be back.

The only two guys that definitely won't be back are EJ Jenkins and Malachi Carter.

Keep an eye out for any new offers that the Yellow Jackets coaching staff may send out.

