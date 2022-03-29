Where is Georgia Tech ranked in the latest college baseball rankings?

Georgia Tech Baseball was a top ten team just a few weeks ago, but that feels like a distant memory. After a tough week that included dropping a game to Kennesaw State and getting swept by the NC State Wolfpack, the Yellow Jackets were in danger of dropping out of some of the rankings altogether. With such a tough week, it was not totally unreasonable to think that the Yellow Jackets would fall out of the rankings.

Tech fell in the rankings, but it did not fall out of all of them completely. D1Baseball.com ranked Georgia Tech at 22, which was an eight-spot drop from where the Yellow Jackets were last week. Tennessee had an impressive week and moved from five to one in this week's rankings. Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina were the other ACC teams in the rankings, all ranked ahead of Georgia Tech.

baseballamerica.com did not have the Yellow Jackets ranked after this week. Maryland, Stanford, and Charlotte were some of the teams that checked in above the Yellow Jackets in that poll.

The USA Today Coaches Poll had the Yellow Jackets at 21st in the country and that was the highest rankings of the week for Tech. Collegiate Baseball was another poll that did not rank Georgia Tech.

If the Yellow Jackets want to get back in the rankings next week, they are going to have a perfect opportunity to do so. The weekend series is against Virginia, whose most polls have ranked in the top five. The Cavaliers sit at the top of the ACC Coastal division and are playing well.

Georgia Tech Baseball is back in action Tuesday night against Charleston Southern.

