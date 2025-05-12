Georgia Tech Baseball: Brady Jones Named ACC Pitcher of the Week
After a phenomenal outing vs Louisville this weekend, Georgia Tech pitcher Brady Jones has been named the ACC's pitcher of the week.
Jones pitched a complete game one-hit shutout against No. 20 Louisville on Sunday, in game one of a doubleheader, leading the Yellow Jackets (37-15, 17-10 ACC) to a 6-0 win on their way to a series victory. Jones became the first Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest) to record a one-hit shutout and the first since at least the turn of the century to do so against a ranked opponent.
Jones becomes the second GT pitcher to earn pitcher of the week this season after Mason Patel earned the award on Feb. 24. They become the first Tech teammates to win pitcher of the week in the same season since Connor Thomas and Xzavion Curry did so back in 2018 – both went on to pitch in the major leagues.
He becomes the third Jacket to earn a weekly award after Drew Burress was named ACC Player of the Week on March 17. It is the first time GT has had three different players named pitcher/player of the week since 2022 when Kevin Parada, Tim Borden II and Andrew Jenkins did so.
Sunday was Jones’ first-career complete game while only tying his career-high for pitches thrown (96 – set March 29 vs. Clemson and tied on May 3 vs. WCU (his previous start)). The Decatur, Ga. native has delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings and leads the team with four quality starts this season. He has completed at least five innings in seven consecutive starts, the longest streak by any Tech pitcher this season, and lowers his season ERA back under 4.00 (3.81) as he aims to be the first GT starter with an ERA under 4.00 since current major leaguer Brant Hurter did so back in 2021 (3.90 over 15 starts).
His 3.81 ERA is the lowest of any Tech starter with 10+ starts since current major leaguer Connor Thomas posted a 3.11 ERA over 16 starts back in 2019. Jones recorded five strikeouts on Sunday, bringing his season total to 65, tied with Tate McKee for the most on the team. He recorded 10 straight outs across innings 4-7, the second-longest stretch of the season behind only Patel’s 16 straight retired at Georgia Southern (Feb. 18).
